Bantamweight bout rescheduled for UFC 222 in Las Vegas

John Dodson will fight Pedro Munhoz in a bout that was canceled last week when Munhoz had difficulty making weight.

UFC flyweight John "The Magician" Dodson poses for a photo during media day before competing at UFC 187 from the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 21, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bantamweight bout between John Dodson and Pedro Munhoz has been rescheduled for UFC 222 at T-Mobile Arena on March 3.

The fight was pulled from the UFC Fight Night 125 card in Brazil on Saturday after Munhoz missed weight by four pounds and they couldn’t agree on terms to keep the matchup intact.

Dodson has dropped two of his last three fights and is coming off a split-decision loss to Marlon Moraes in November.

Munhoz is on a four-fight winning streak, including a first-round submission of Rob Font in October.

UFC 222 features a heavyweight bout between Andrei Arlovski and Stefan Struve. The main event title between Frankie Edgar and featherweight champion Max Holloway was pulled from the card this week because of Holloway’s leg injury.

A replacement for Holloway or an alternate headliner for the event are being sought by UFC officials.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.