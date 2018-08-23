MMA UFC

Bryan Caraway, Pedro Munhoz to meet on ‘TUF’ 28 Finale at Palms

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2018 - 1:47 pm
 

A matchup of bantamweight veterans has been tabbed for “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 28 Finale card Nov. 30 at the Palms.

Las Vegan Bryan Caraway will face Pedro Munhoz, sources close to the organization confirmed to the Review-Journal.

It’s the first fight announced on the card.

Caraway had his two-fight winning streak snapped when he dropped a split decision to Cody Stamann in March. The loss marked his return from a nearly two-year absence from competition.

Munhoz has won five of six, including a decision over Brett Johns at UFC 227 in Los Angeles this month.

The new season of ‘TUF’ debuts Aug. 29 on Fox Sports 1. The Finale card will feature the season championship fights for the heavyweight and women’s featherweight tournaments.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

