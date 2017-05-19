Conor McGregor applies for boxing license in Nevada

Conor McGregor stands on a scale during the weigh-in event for his fight against Eddie Alvarez in UFC 205 mixed martial arts, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

It was an expected, but necessary step toward a potential mega-fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

McGregor filed paperwork with the Nevada Athletic Commission several days ago, according to executive director Bob Bennett.

The application was incomplete, but Bennett doesn’t foresee any roadblocks in McGregor being granted a license whenever the missing medical documents are filed.

That was not the case the last time McGregor applied for a boxing license in Nevada. He was summarily denied in November because he had not yet paid a substantial fine that had been issued by the NAC for his role in a bottle-throwing incident at an August news conference.

McGregor agreed to a reduced sanction in March and is all paid up with the commission.

At the time, Bennett said he believed it was McGregor’s intention to once again apply for a boxing license.

Though McGregor has never competed as a professional boxer, he was granted a license by the California State Athletic Commission in November.

He will need to be licensed in Nevada should the fight against Mayweather take place in Las Vegas. While a license doesn’t guarantee a fight against Mayweather would be sanctioned, sources close to the NAC have repeatedly told the Review-Journal the fight is expected to be approved.

A deal between the fighters may prove more difficult to arrange. UFC president Dana White agreed to terms with McGregor this week and will now get to work negotiating with Mayweather’s team.

Mayweather refused to comment on the proposed bout during a promotional appearance in London on Thursday, instead insisting the focus remain on two competitors who will fight this weekend.

The undefeated Las Vegan, 40, retired after a win over Andre Berto in September 2015. He has said he will only return to the ring for a fight against McGregor.

