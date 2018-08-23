MMA UFC

Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino, Amanda Nunes to meet at UFC 232 in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2018 - 7:07 pm
 
Updated August 22, 2018 - 7:39 pm

The longest reigning current female champions in the UFC will square off in Las Vegas this year.

Featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino, long considered the top pound-for-pound female in the organization, will defend her title against bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 on Dec. 29 at T-Mobile Arena.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the bout to ESPN on Wednesday.

Justino, who is 5-0 in the UFC and has won 20 straight fights since dropping her professional debut in 2005, captured the 145-pound belt with a knockout of Tonya Evinger in July 2017 and has successfully defended it twice.

Nunes, who like Justino is a native of Brazil who now lives and trains in the United States, won the 135-pound title in July 2016 with a victory over Miesha Tate. Nunes’ three title defenses include a win over former champ Ronda Rousey in December 2016.

The bout has been discussed for almost a year, and Justino was hoping to make it happen sooner than the UFC’s traditional year-end pay-per-view card. She last fought in March.

Nunes, who fought in May, has pushed for more time to properly prepare to move up a division. She last competed at featherweight in 2011, two years before she entered the UFC.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering The Cage: UFC 227 Recap
Heidi Fang, Adam Hill and Gilbert Manzano recap UFC 227 including Demetrious Johnson losing his flyweight title to Henry Cejudo.
Covering The Cage: Ufc 226 Co - Main And Main Event Recap.
Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap UFC 226 co-main and main events.
Covering the Cage: Cormier defeats Miocic in UFC 226
Covering the Cage hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill recap UFC 226 and the possibility of a Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier bout.
More in MMA UFC
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
MMA UFC Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like