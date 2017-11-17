Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino set to defend belt at UFC 219 in Las Vegas

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino will defend her title for the first time on Dec. 30 at T-Mobile Arena against former bantamweight champ Holly Holm at UFC 219

Cris “Cyborg” Justino, left, reacts to her technical knockout win against Tonya Evinger in the women’s featherweight title bout during UFC 214 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Cris "Cyborg" Justino answers media questions at the UFC Gym in La Mirada, California on Thursday, July 27, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Cris "Cyborg" Justino answers media questions at the UFC Gym in La Mirada, Calif., on Thursday, July 27, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UFC 219 officially has a title bout.

Whether it eventually serves as the main event remains to be determined.

Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino will make the first defense of her women’s featherweight title against former bantamweight champion Holly Holm on the card at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 30, UFC officials confirmed to the Review-Journal on Thursday.

It’s still possible another headlining bout could be added to the card.

There has been speculation Tyron Woodley could defend the welterweight belt against Nate Diaz. Rumors have also swirled about a potential return for lightweight champion Conor McGregor, though the possibility has become less likely after McGregor entered the cage at at Bellator MMA show last week and made contact with an official.

Justino, long considered the top 145-pound female fighter in the world, captured the vacant belt with a knockout of Tonya Evinger in July.

Holm won the bantamweight belt by knocking out Ronda Rousey in November 2015. She lost the belt to Miesha Tate in her next fight and also dropped a featherweight title bout against Germaine de Randamie in February before knocking out Bethe Correia in June to work her way back into contention.

UFC 219 also features a lightweight contender bout between Edson Barboza and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.