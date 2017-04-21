Cub Swanson set for risky UFC Fight Night 108 main event bout

Cub Swanson reacts after defeating Dennis Siver during the third round of their UFC 162 mixed martial arts featherweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, July 6, 2013, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Veteran UFC featherweight contender Cub Swanson appeared destined for big things this year after winning one of the best fights of 2016 with a spectacular performance against Dooho Choi.

Instead, he will fight unranked Artem Lobov in a bout with enormous risk for Swanson’s championship aspirations.

“Yeah, there’s more to lose for me,” Swanson conceded of his Saturday night UFC Fight Night 108 bout in Nashville, Tennessee, during an appearance on Fox Sports 1. “But If I show I’m a better fighter, then there’s nothing to worry about. I have to go out there and perform.”

“The only way to step backwards is to have a bad performance. I’m planning on going out there and having a better performance and proving why I should be considered for the next title fight.”

The bout headlines a main card, which also includes the return of lightweight Al Iaquinta against Diego Sanchez, that airs live on Fox Sports 1 at 7 p.m. Bantamweight contender John Dodson will be in action against Eddie Wineland and welterweight slugger Mike Perry will look to rebound from his first loss when he faces Jake Ellenberger.

Swanson, 33, has won three straight fights and is on the brink of his first title shot, but was left with few options as champion Jose Aldo is scheduled to face interim champ Max Holloway in a unification bout in June.

Lobov opened the door to a bout when he called out Swanson after recording his second consecutive win. Swanson saw it as good of a reason as any to take a fight.

“I fought most of the people in the top ten, and the UFC doesn’t like to do rematches unless they’re for title fights,” he said. “There are a lot of guys coming up. He was talking crap and he was talking a lot, so I said, ‘Sure, let’s do it.’”

Lobov is known more as a close friend and training partner of superstar Conor McGregor than for anything he has accomplished as a fighter. He did have a good run to the finals of Season 22 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” but is 2-2 against a fairly mediocre list of opponents in the organization.

Swanson not only questions Lobov’s readiness to headline an event, but even his legitimacy in the organization to some extent.

“I don’t feel like he had the record to be in the UFC,” Swanson said. “There are more deserving people with better records. But he’s here now and he called me out, so I don’t like him.”

A loss would be devastating to Swanson, who is based in Palm Springs, California, but trains in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It’s unclear just how much a win would do for his bid to secure a title shot.

“Ultimately it’s up to the UFC who they give the title fights to,” he said. “That’s out of my control. The only things I control are winning and putting on a good performance for the fans and being a fan favorite. That takes the pressure off.”

