Daniel Cormier to challenge Stipe Miocic for heavyweight title at UFC 226

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will move back up to heavyweight to challenge Stipe Miocic for the belt on July 7 at T-Mobile Arena, UFC officials confirmed Friday.

The champions will coach against each other on the upcoming season of “The Ultimate Fighter” before meeting for Miocic’s belt at UFC 226.

Miocic became the first heavyweight champion in UFC history to successfully defend the title three consecutive times when he won a unanimous decision over Francis Ngannou on Saturday in Boston.

Cormier retained the light heavyweight title on the same card with a second-round stoppage of Francis Ngannou.

Cormier has been fighting at 205 pounds since dropping down from heavyweight in 2014. He was 13-0 and won the Strikeforce heavyweight grand prix in 2012.

Season 27 of “TUF” will begin filming in Las Vegas soon and debut on Fox Sports 1 on April 18.

The season will feature eight lightweights and eight welterweights, all of whom are undefeated as professionals.

The Cormier-Miocic bout will headline International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

