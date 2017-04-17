Demetrious Johnson hopes UFC title defense streak extends well beyond next win

Apr 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Demetrious Johnson (Red Gloves) and Wilson Reis (Blue Gloves) fight during UFC Fight Night at Sprint Center. (Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports)

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson needs just one more win to break the organization’s record for consecutive title defenses after tying Anderson Silva’s mark Saturday night.

Johnson has no intention of stopping there.

“I think any champ in the UFC, or really every sport (wants to keep winning),” Johnson said at the post-fight news conference after a submission win over Wilson Reis in the main event of UFC on Fox 24 in Kansas City, Missouri. “Think of the Chicago Bulls when Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman were together: They wanted to try to get as many as they could. I’ve got 10. Hopefully next time I can break it and then after that, who knows? Why not try to set the bar high at 13 or 14? I’m going to keep on proving that. Hopefully I can set it to like 15. Then maybe I can retire.”

Johnson, 30, shows no signs of slowing down just yet. He became the first opponent to ever submit Reis, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt.

The biggest question becomes what is next for the 125-pound champ. He already owns two wins over the division’s unquestioned No. 1 contender Joseph Benavidez. None of the other contenders has really been able to separate himself from the pack.

Johnson said he will just wait on whoever the UFC decides is next in line.

“Anderson Silva had that problem, too,” UFC president Dana White said. “When you run through guys as long as these two have run through guys, yeah, (it’s hard to find opponents). But I promise you, we’ll find somebody.”

White was blown away by Johnson’s performance, which he felt was nearly flawless. White said the time has come to start considering Johnson’s place among the greatest fighters of all-time.

“He’s already the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, and he strives to be better each time, and he gets better each time, literally destroying people,” White said. “Yeah, this kid could be considered the GOAT right now, or to give Anderson Silva the true respect, you wait until he actually breaks the record.

“It’s hard to not call this guy the greatest of all time.”

Johnson was pleased with his 10th straight title defense and 12th consecutive win overall.

“I mean, 10 title defenses,” Johnson said. “Sometimes when I take a step back and smell the roses, I’m like, ‘Damn, I’ve been a champion since 2012, in September, when I won it in Toronto, Canada. I’m still here today.’”

His reign doesn’t show any sign of ending anytime soon.

Johnson files appeal

Anthony Johnson doesn’t plan on competing in the UFC anytime soon, but he has one last fight on his hands.

Representatives for Johnson formally filed an appeal with the New York State Athletic Commission over Daniel Cormier’s controversial weigh-in prior to their UFC 210 title fight in Buffalo on April 8.

Cormier missed weight by 1.2 pounds only to return to the scale moments later right on the mark at 205. Video of the second attempt appear to show Cormier pulling down slightly on the towel, though Cormier has denied any such action.

Johnson retired following the fight when Cormier retained the belt with a second-round submission.

In the appeal filed with the NYSAC, Johnson’s reps call on Cormier to explain his actions under oath.

“After such sworn testimony, if Mr. Cormier could not, would not or did not satisfactorily provide an evidence and fact-based explanation for his conduct then he should be disciplined for his action by the NYSAC to preserve the integrity of the sport,” the letter stated.

Johnson’s team calls on Cormier to be suspended, forfeit 20 percent of his purse to Johnson and stripped of his belt.

A representative of the NYSAC addressed the media after the weigh-in and said the commission observed nothing abnormal about Cormier’s actions, denying he had even touched the towel.

Johnson’s appeal isn’t likely to succeed.

Oliveira suspended

UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira will need to wait at least two months before he can attempt to capitalize on the momentum of the huge victory he earned over Will Brooks on the UFC 210 card in Buffalo.

Oilveira was issued a 60-day suspension by the NYSAC for jumping over the cage in celebration after the submission victory. Yoel Romero was given the same sanction for a similar celebratory act following his win over Chris Weidman in November on the UFC’s first card in New York.

