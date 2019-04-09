Ex-UFC champ T.J. Dillashaw suspended for two years by USADA

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, TJ Dillashaw reacts after a flyweight mixed martial arts championship bout against Henry Cejudo at UFC Fight Night in New York. Dillashaw has surrendered the UFC 135-pound championship because of an “adverse finding” in his last drug test. Dillashaw posted on social media that he would give up the belt after he was informed by the New York State Athletic Commission and the United States Anti-Doping Agency of the results of his test leading up to his last fight in January. Dillashaw suffered first-round loss to Henry Cejudo and failed to become a two-division champion. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

T.J. Dillashaw voluntarily relinquished his UFC bantamweight title when news of a failed drug test surfaced last month.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced a more formal penalty Tuesday, suspending Dillashaw two years for the presence of EPO in his system during a Jan. 19 flyweight title loss to Henry Cejudo in New York.

USADA, which administers the UFC’s anti-doping program, issued the maximum sanction, retroactive to Jan. 18.

EPO, the common name of recombinant human erythropoietin, is a synthetic hormone used to stimulate the body’s production of red blood cells, thereby increasing oxygen transport and aerobic power, and is on the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list.

“We all know the pressures to win at all levels of all sport are real and intense,” USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart said in a statement. “It is exactly why strong anti-doping efforts are necessary to protect clean athletes’ rights, health and safety, and to ensure that those who do succumb to these pressures and decide to break the rules will be held accountable in a real and meaningful way, as in this case.”

Dillashaw, 33, is the second UFC fighter to be flagged for the use of EPO under USADA’s oversight of the program, following Gleison Tibau in 2015.

Dillashaw, a former two-time bantamweight champion, also received a one-year suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission for the positive test. The punishments will be served concurrently.

More MMA: Follow at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.