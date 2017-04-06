Former champion Chris Weidman sees opportunity in losing streak

Chris Weidman reacts after losing to Yoel Romero during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden. (Adam Hunger-USA Today Sports)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, a lifelong Long Islander, had dreamed about the opportunity to fight at Madison Square Garden since he first took up the sport of mixed martial arts.

When it finally happened in November, the result was nightmarish as Weidman’s head was ripped open by a huge knee from Yoel Romero that ended the bout in the third round.

“It sucked,” Weidman said. “It was a moment I looked forward to for so long. It was an amazing opportunity and an amazing time even though I lost. At the end of the day, things don’t always go your way. I expected to win and I had to sit there in my own blood in front of everyone in what I felt was the largest moment of my life at that time.

“But you have to look at the positives.”

It’s a surprisingly optimistic outlook expressed by Weidman, who had won the first 13 fights of his career before losing the last two. The loss to Romero at MSG in November was preceded by a knockout loss to Luke Rockhold in December 2015 that cost Weidman the title.

He will look to snap the skid on Saturday when he fights Gegard Mousasi, a winner of four straight, on the main card of UFC 210 at KeyBank Center.

While Weidman knows ending his skid won’t be easy, he’s choosing to see the sun through the clouds of his recent performances

“A setback like that on such a big stage gives me the opportunity for an huge comeback,” he said. “When my story is written at the end of my career, this is going to be one of the great moments. When I came back from a two-fight losing streak with everyone writing me off, I came back to have a dominating victory over a guy on a winning streak. This is the moment I want.”

He has embraced his roots in search of recapturing the mindset that helped him win the first 13 fights of his career and capture the world title by knocking out Anderson Silva.

While watching “Rocky 3” during training camp, Weidman had an epiphany. That’s the point in the series where the fictional boxer started to lose his edge because of all his fame and success.

“I was watching and it just hit me,” he recalled. “Is that me?”

The 32-year-old consulted with his wife and thought about moving back into his parents’ basement, where the couple lived when he launched his career.

At the last moment, he decided the isolated guest room off the garage of their house would suffice for his spiritual exercise.

He will find out if it works on Saturday, but those closest to the fighter believe he’s on the right track.

“Going that long without any losses is going to make you think you’re doing everything completely right,” his close friend and training partner, UFC light heavyweight Gian Villante said. “There were probably some things he was doing wrong all along that he was just getting away with because he’s so talented. He’s still learning. When we started, we were two poor kids fighting to survive. It’s a good thing to be that hungry and stay hungry. He’s got that back.”

Weidman has talked from the day he entered the UFC about the importance of visualization and goal-setting.

He said from the day he started training he pictured beating Anderson Silva to win the belt. Somewhere along the way, the vision became blurred. A loss was never in the plans and it threw him off course.

“When I first lost, I was just kind of going through the motions,” he said. “I went right back to the gym, but I didn’t have my goals realigned. Now, my head is back on straight. I have a very strict gameplan of my daily goals, weekly goals and long-term goals. That’s what I’m focused on.”

Next on the list is a win over Mousasi, who has won six of seven to surge into title contention.

“I realize these two losses are isolated events that don’t dictate or determine my future,” Weidman said. “I don’t see it as a threat or a setback. I see it as a challenge and I’ve embraced challenges my whole life.”

The bout is part of a pay-per-view card which will be headlined by a light heavyweight title rematch between Anthony Johnson and champion Daniel Cormier.

