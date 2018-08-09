Former UFC champ says he was victim of Ohio State doctor

Former UFC champion Mark Coleman says he’s among the victims of a now-dead Ohio State team doctor who’s been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 100 former students.

Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Mark Coleman runs into the octagon prior to taking on his opponent Randy Couture in their light heavyweight bout during UFC 109 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center Saturday, Feb. 6, 2010. Couture won by submission in the second round. K.M. CANNON/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL K.M. CANNON/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Mark Coleman runs into the octagon to take on Randy Couture in their Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight bout at the Mandalay Bay Events Center Saturday, Feb. 6, 2010. Couture won by submission in the second round.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former UFC champion Mark Coleman says he’s among the victims of a now-dead Ohio State team doctor who’s been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 100 former students.

Coleman released a statement Thursday saying he wants to cooperate with investigators.

He also says that he never saw or has any direct knowledge that Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan knew about the sexual misconduct when he was an assistant coach at Ohio State from 1987 to 1995.

Coleman says previous comments attributed to him about Jordan in media reports weren’t accurate or misconstrued.

Jordan has denied some wrestlers’ claims that he was aware of the doctor’s abuse.

Coleman wrestled for Ohio State in the late 1980s and later was an assistant coach there. He also wrestled at the 1992 Olympics.