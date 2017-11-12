Former UFC champs Michael Bisping, Jose Aldo named replacements

Michael Bisping and Jose Aldo have agreed to fill in as late replacements on two UFC main events that were altered in the past week.

Georges St-Pierre, of Canada, fights England's Michael Bisping, below, during a middleweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 217 Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in New York. St-Pierre won the fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping is wasting no time getting back into the cage.

Bisping has agreed to fight Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC Fight Night 122, replacing Anderson Silva after the former champion was pulled from the event because of a potential violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

UFC Fight Night 122 takes place Nov. 25 in Shanghai.

The UFC confirmed the new main event during Saturday night’s UFC Fight Night 120 event on Fox Sports 1.

Also on the broadcast, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo was revealed as the new opponent for current champ Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 218 in Detroit on Dec. 2.

Holloway won the belt by beating Aldo in June and was scheduled to make his first defense against Frankie Edgar, but Edgar suffered an injury in training and withdrew.

Bisping agreed to his fight after losing the belt when he was submitted by Georges St. Pierre in the main event of UFC 217 last Saturday in New York.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.