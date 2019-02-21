MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Georges St-Pierre, legendary MMA star, retires at 37

The Associated Press
February 21, 2019 - 10:07 am
 
Updated February 21, 2019 - 10:10 am

MONTREAL — Georges St-Pierre is retiring from mixed martial arts.

The 37-year-old Canadian made the announcement Thursday at the Bell Centre.

St-Pierre, a two-division champion, leaves with a record of 26-2-0 and a 13-fight winning streak. His success inside the cage put MMA on the map in Canada and helped fuel the UFC’s worldwide expansion.

He has fought just once since stepping away from the sport in late 2013 after nine straight welterweight title defenses. But in November 2017 he dethroned middleweight champion Michael “The Count” Bisping in his comeback bout at UFC 217.

St-Pierre gave up the 185-pound crown a month later, citing concerns with ulcerative colitis. Despite that limited activity, he is eighth in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings.

