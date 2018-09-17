Henry Cejudo’s UFC belt lost with his luggage

The 2008 Olympic gold medalist’s UFC belt was in his luggage that was lost by the airline during a flight to Moscow last week.

Henry Cejudo, top, forces Chris Cariaso to the mat during a men's flyweight UFC 185 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, March 14, 2015, in Dallas. Cejudo won the match in three rounds. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Henry Cejudo, right, ducks a kick from Demetrious Johnson during their UFC flyweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 227 in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo hasn’t had the chance to defend his title and he’s already lost his belt.

Literally.

Cejudo’s luggage was lost on a flight to Moscow last week where he attended UFC Fight Night 136. UFC officials immediately took him shopping to replace the clothes, but the shiny gold belt he won by dethroning Demetrious Johnson in Los Angeles last month was also in his bag.

It’s not the first time one of the tokens of his success has faced adversity.

Cejudo’s gold medal was lost when the hotel he was staying at caught fire in October 2017. He was forced to jump out the window of his second-floor room, injuring his foot in the process.

“So now on top of my gold medal, now I’ve lost my belt,” the 2008 Olympian told reporters. “I don’t know what it is about gold, I just can’t keep it. But we’re gonna find it, they’re looking for the bags now.”

Cejudo’s gold medal will be replaced by the IOC and the UFC will almost certainly get him a new belt should his not be recovered.

“Let’s be honest, material comes and goes,” he said. “It’s the memories, it’s the legacy that comes with being a champion. I’m going to get a gold medal back, I’m going to get a belt back. But it’s the memories that come with that that makes it special.”

UFC Fight Night 136 was the organization’s first event in Russia. It drew 22,603 people to watch Oleksiy Oliynyk submit Mark Hunt late in the first round of a heavyweight bout.

Late replacement

Former Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders has agreed to step in on less than a week’s notice to face Thiago Santos in the light heavyweight main event of UFC FIght Night 137 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday.

Jimi Manuwa, who was originally supposed to face Glover Teixeira in the main event, was forced to withdraw from his matchup against Santos because of an injury. The event airs on Fox Sports 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Anders bounced back from the first loss of his career with a last-minute knockout of Tim Williams in an Aug. 25 middleweight bout in Nebraska. He will take this fight at light heavyweight with less time to cut.

Werdum suspended

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has been suspended two years by USADA for a violation of the organization’s anti-doping policy.

An out-of-competition test administered to the 41-year-old Brazilian on April 25 revealed the presence of the anabolic steroid trenbolone and its metabolite epitrenbolone.

His suspension is retroactive to May 22, the day the result was returned and Werdum was provisionally suspended. He will be 43 when the sanction ends in 2020.

Fighting words

Conor McGregor and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will participate in what figures to be an explosive UFC 229 news conference Thursday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

It will be the first time they have been in the same room since their Oct. 6 fight at T-Mobile Arena was announced. McGregor was arrested in New York back in April when he attacked a bus as he looked to confront Nurmagomedov.

The event, which is only open to media and will be streamed online, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., though McGregor appearances are seldom on time.

