Injuries KO Frankie Edgar, Dominick Cruz from UFC 218, UFC 219

Frankie Edgar will be unable to challenge Max Holloway for the featherweight title at UFC 218. Also, Dominick Cruz has been forced from his bantamweight contender bout against Jimmie Rivera.

Frankie Edgar, left, battles Jose Aldo in the interim featherweight title bout during UFC 200 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Aldo won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will have to wait on his third opportunity to become a two-division champion.

Edgar suffered an injury in training and will be unable to challenge featherweight champ Max Holloway for the belt at UFC 218 in Detroit on Dec. 2.

Also, former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz suffered an injury and will be unable to fight Jimmie Rivera on the UFC 219 at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 30.

Brazilian media outlet Combate first reported the news of Edgar’s injury.

“Hit with a minor setback but should be back to full contact in six weeks or so,” Edgar posted on his Instagram account. “Thanks to the UFC for always having my back. Max I’ll see you down the road.”

Edgar held the lightweight belt from 2010 until 2012 and dropped to featherweight the following year to challenge Jose Aldo for the title. He got another chance against Aldo in 2016, but lost both of those fights by unanimous decision.

Edgar is 7-0 against everyone else at 145 pounds.

Holloway took the belt from Aldo in June. This fight was to be his first title defense.

UFC officials are believed to be seeking a replacement opponent for Holloway, who has won 11 straight fights and defeated most of the top contenders along the way.

UFC 218 also features a heavyweight contender bout between Alistair Overeem and Francis Ngannou.

