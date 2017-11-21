ad-fullscreen
MMA UFC

Jimmie Rivera gets new opponent for UFC 219 in Las Vegas

By Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2017 - 1:03 pm
 
Updated November 21, 2017 - 1:27 pm

Bantamweight contender Jimmie Rivera finally has a new opponent for UFC 219 on Dec. 30 at T-Mobile Arena.

John Lineker has agreed to step in for injured former champ Dominick Cruz to face Rivera, UFC officials confirmed to the Review-Journal on Tuesday.

Cruz pulled out of the fight because of a broken arm he sustained this month.

Rivera has won 20 straight fights, including five since signing with the UFC.

Lineker has won five of six since moving back up to 135 pounds, with the loss against current champ T.J. Dillashaw.

UFC 219 includes a women’s featherweight title bout between champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and former bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
MMA UFC Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like