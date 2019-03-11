MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
MMA UFC

Junior dos Santos KOs idea of Brock Lesnar UFC title shot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2019 - 3:06 pm
 
Updated March 11, 2019 - 3:34 pm

Former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos recorded his third straight victory when he knocked out popular contender Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Fight Night 146 in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday night.

He saved enough energy to take a shot at the idea of another former champ, Brock Lesnar, stepping right back into the UFC and getting a title shot against Daniel Cormier.

“For sure, not Brock Lesnar,” dos Santos said when asked about who should be Cormier’s next challenger. “It doesn’t make sense.

“I’m a fan. I like to see Brock Lesnar fighting, but not for the title. He’s not even part of the sport right now. He can’t come back and fight for the title like this. I know (Cormier) wants to make money, but man, it doesn’t make sense.”

UFC president Dana White has said Cormier has earned the right to the kind of payday a bout against Lesnar would generate, though Lesnar last officially won a fight in 2010. His only bout since 2011 was a 2016 win over Mark Hunt that was later vacated due to a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs.

Lesnar is still under contract with WWE as a professional wrestler and has yet to fully fulfill the terms of his sanction for the failed test, so there are several roadblocks.

Cormier is recovering from injury and appears willing to wait. While dos Santos said he understands why Cormier has earned the right to wait, he’s not supportive of the situation as a whole.

“I cannot agree that this fight with Brock Lesnar makes sense, because it doesn’t,” he said on the post-fight show. “But of course, it’s politics. They can do whatever they want, but it doesn’t make sense. The right fight to do in the heavyweight division is Stipe (Miocic), (Francis) Ngannou or even me. I don’t know. I heard something about Jon Jones coming up to the heavyweight and fighting him.

“That would make more sense than Brock Lesnar fighting. But we’ll understand if he has to fight Brock Lesnar to make money or whatever. It’s always interesting to see Brock Lesnar fighting — and getting beat. I don’t know.”

A bout between Ngannou and dos Santos has been hinted at by both fighters, but dos Santos wants to wait until after his daughter is born. She is due in May.

Strike a pose

UFC women’s flyweight star Paige VanZant has found a way to fill her time while she sits out with a fractured arm.

The 24-year-old announced she will appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

“I feel like when you’re in Sports Illustrated. That means you made it, so it’s a really big deal,” VanZant said in a video posted on SI’s social media platforms announcing her appearance. “I’m mostly excited for people to see this side of me. I think people do forget that, yes, I’m a professional fighter, my hair is cornrowed all the time, I punch people in the face for a living, but you can look really cute, too.”

Up next

Welterweight contenders Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal will square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night 147 in London on Saturday in a bout that could help shake out the top of the rankings.

Colby Covington is expected to be the first challenger for new champ Kamaru Usman, but Ben Askren says he will be in London to challenge the winner of Saturday’s bout for the next spot in line.

The main card, which also includes a welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Gunnar Nelson, will stream live on ESPN-Plus at 1 p.m.

Preliminary card bouts begin streaming at 10 a.m.

More MMA: Follow at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Covering The Cage Videos
UFC 236 Press Conference Highlights
UFC 236 will feature a pair of interim title fights. In the main event, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will face lightweight contender Dustin Poirier and middleweights Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum will collide in the co-main event. UFC 236 will take place in Atlanta, Ga., on Apr. 13.
Jon Jones retains light heavyweight belt at UFC 235 - VIDEO
Jon Jones retained the UFC light heavyweight belt when he earned a decision over Anthony Smith in the main event of UFC 235.
Kamaru Usman crowned new champ at UFC 235 — VIDEO
Kamaru Usman became the first African-born fighter to claim a UFC belt when he defeated Tyron Woodley to become the promotion's new welterweight champion.
UFC 235 Official Weigh-in Results - VIDEO
All 24 fighters competing at UFC 235 at the T-Mobile Arena on March 2 stepped on the scale prior for the official fight card weigh-ins. All four fighters competing in the title bouts slated for the event made weight.
UFC's Jones says he has no shame after recent drug test results are released - VIDEO
Though recent drug test results still show trace amounts of Turinabol in his system, UFC light heayvweight champion Jon Jones says he has no shame and is hiding nothing as he prepares for his UFC 235 title bout against Anthony Smith.
Anthony Smith stays level-headed prior to UFC 235 title fight - VIDEO
Despite UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones being in the spotlight for drug test discrepancies and other outside the cage struggles, Anthony Smith says he is tuning out the noise and remaining focused on the challenge of beating the reigning champion in the cage.
UFC 235 Media Day Highlights
Highlights and staredowns from the top three fights on the UFC 235 fight card taking place at the T-Mobile Arena on March 2.
UFC 235 press conference highlights
UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman have a heated exchange and Ben Askren enjoys his time on the stage by interacting with UFC president Dana White.
UFC president Dana White talks UFC 235 and more
UFC president Dana White joined Heidi Fang and Adam Hill to discuss the UFC 235 card set for Las Vegas on Mar. 2 at the T-Mobile Arena and also spoke on Colby Covington and Khabib Nurmagomedov's and Conor McGregor's disciplinary measures given by the Nevada Athletic Commission. Full version available on Facebook at Review-Journal Sports
Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman Have Heated Exchange At UFC 235 Presser - VIDEO
UFC 235 opened with Jon Jones returning after his meeting at the Nevada Athletic commission, Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman arguing on stage and Ben Askren making his UFC debut.
NAC Chairman says it's time to tone down MMA smack talk ahead of fights
After announcing the fines and suspensions given to Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov for their involvement in a melee at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Nevada Athletic Commission Chairman Anthony Marnell said it may be time to address "mouthy fighters" smack talk and conduct leading up to a fight.
Jones, NAC Chairman issue statements following Jones' licensing approval for UFC 235
The Nevada Athletic Commission issued UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones a conditional one-fight license to compete at UFC 235 taking place at the T-Mobile Arena on Mar. 2. Jones had to reapply for a license in Nevada after failing a drug test which led to UFC 232 being moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, California.
UFC donates $240,000 to Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada
UFC presents Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada with $240,000 donation and promises to grant more wishes as the partnership goes forward.
Benavidez on his new contract, future of the UFC flyweight division
UFC flyweight Joseph Benavidez, who is booked to fight Dustin Ortiz at UFC Fight Night 143 on ESPN Plus, discusses his role as an alternate for the title fight between T.J. Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo, his new 4-fight contract and the future of the 125-pound division.
Covering the Cage: Jones, Nunes win at UFC 232
Amanda Nunes defeats Cyborg in the women's featherweight division and Jon Jones returns to UFC as the light heavyweight champion. Covering the Cage host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill recap the UFC 232 main and co main events.
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing