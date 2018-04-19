Las Vegan Roxanne Modafferi added to ‘TUF 27’ Finale card

Three fights have been added to “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 27 Finale card July 6 at the Palms, including four contestants from Season 26 of the show.

Four fighters from Season 26 of “The Ultimate Fighter” have been added to the Season 27 Finale card July 6 at the Palms.

Their participation was revealed as part of three fights confirmed to the Review-Journal on Thursday.

Las Vegan Roxanne Modafferi, who lost a women’s flyweight title bout at the conclusion of the reality show, will fight semifinalist Barb Honchak.

Honchak came out of a three-year hiatus to fight in the tournament. She had her nine-fight winning streak snapped with a split-decision loss to Lauren Murphy on the finale card.

Modafferi and Honchak were supposed to meet on that December card, but Modafferi was promoted to the main event when Sijara Eubanks became ill while cutting weight.

Honchak has a win over Modafferi on a 2011 regional circuit card in North Dakota.

Rachael Ostovich-Berdon will take on Montana de la Rosa in another matchup of TUF 26 contestants who lost in the quarterfinals only to get redemption with wins on the finale card.

Also on the card, Las Vegan Julian Marquez will face middleweight Alessio DiChirico.

Marquez earned a UFC contract with a highlight-reel win on “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series” last year before extending his overall winning streak to five in his official UFC debut with a submission of Darren Stewart in December.

The Season 27 Finale card will include the championship bout for the current tournament, which premiered Wednesday on Fox Sports 1 and features 16 undefeated fighters.

