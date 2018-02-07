Las Vegas welterweight Mike Pyle added to UFC 222 card

Las Vegan Mike Pyle will return to action at UFC 222 on March 3 at T-Mobile Arena, the Review-Journal has learned. Pyle, who has not fought since December 2016, will face welterweight Zak Ottow.

Pyle, who has not fought since December 2016, will face welterweight Zak Ottow.

Ottow has alternated wins and losses in his four fights since debuting in the UFC with a split-decision win over Josh Burkman in October 2016. He is coming off a knockout loss to Li Jingliang in November.

Pyle, 42, has dropped two straight fights and four of his past five. He is 10-8 since joining the UFC in 2009.

UFC 222 features a heavyweight bout between Andrei Arlovski and Stefan Struve. The main event title fight between Frankie Edgar and featherweight champion Max Holloway was pulled from the card this week because of Holloway’s leg injury.

A replacement for Holloway or an alternate headliner for the card are still being sought by UFC officials.

