NAC issues suspensions to McGregor, Nurmagomedov for UFC 229 melee

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been informed of 10-day suspensions that can be extended at the next Nevada Athletic Commission meeting on Oct. 24.

Las Vegas police and security hold back Khabib Nurmagomedov after he defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Nevada Athletic Commission formally began the disciplinary process Wednesday for the UFC 229 postfight melee.

Letters were sent to both UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor informing the fighters they have been issued 10-day temporary suspensions, according to NAC executive director Bob Bennett.

The suspensions begin Oct. 15 and last through the next commission meeting on Oct. 24.

At that time, the commission can vote on whether to continue the suspensions pending a full disciplinary hearing. A vote can also determine whether the commission will hold Nurmagomedov’s purse until the conclusion of the process.

Nurmagomedov’s $2 million check was withheld after the fight. McGregor’s $3 million share was released to the fighter after an initial viewing of footage of the chaos, but several new angles later emerged.

Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round of Saturday night’s main event following several months of nasty interactions between the fighters and those around them.

After the win, Nurmagomedov climbed the cage and attacked one of McGregor’s coaches, Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

As a brawl started outside the cage, McGregor tried to climb the cage to join the fray. He was pulled back in by commission official Charvez Foger, preventing a further escalation of the situation.

McGregor was held in place on top of the fence by Foger and several other security personnel as another member of Nurmagomedov’s team also tried to go over the cage. At that point, McGregor landed a left hook, triggering more chaos.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.