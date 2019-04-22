Overlooked Frankie Edgar throws hat in heavyweight ring

Featherweight Frankie Edgar flexes for the crowd during weighs-ins for UFC 222 at the Park Theater on Friday, March 2, 2018, at the Monte Carlo hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar is one of two featherweight contenders who has yet to compete against current 145-pound champion Max Holloway.

Edgar believes it’s time to change that.

“I think everybody knows (the next title shot) should go to me,” Edgar told ESPN last week. “Even the guys who want the shot, you (hear) them say, ‘Well, I know Frankie should get it, but …’ Alexander Volkanovski is fighting Jose Aldo in a few weeks and that may have an impact, but I think everybody knows it’s me. I’ve worked my entire career for it to be me.”

Volkanovski is the other contender who has yet to step in the cage with Holloway, who is expected to return to featherweight after challenging Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title earlier this month.

He will be able to make a better case should he beat Aldo, but Edgar believes it’s his turn again.

Edgar, 37, has lost twice to Aldo in title bouts. He has won three of his last four fights, however, and is 8-1 in non-title bouts at featherweight.

The New Jersey native was supposed to fight Holloway for the belt in March 2018, but Holloway was sidelined because of a medical issue during fight week when he slurred his words during several interviews. Edgar instead fought late-replacement Brian Ortega and suffered the first knockout loss of his career.

“The fact I put it on the line the last time Max and I were supposed to meet up, that holds some weight,” Edgar argued. “I know the UFC likes to reward people who are willing to just let it fly. I’ve done that my whole career. I’m ready for that reward.”

Harris sanctioned

UFC heavyweight Walt Harris accepted a four-month suspension after testing positive for a prohibited substance because of a contaminated supplement, USADA announced Monday.

The 35-year-old provided a urine sample during an in-competition test on Dec. 29 in California that showed the presence of an anabolic agent on the prohibited list.

Harris cooperated with the investigation and provided samples of the dietary supplements he was using at the time. Independent analysis on a sample he provided, as well as an unopened package of the same supplement, showed the presence of a prohibited substance not on the label, which is regarded as a contamination.

Harris was suspended four months and fined $4,000 by the California State Athletic Commission, which USADA concluded was appropriate discipline.

Till settles claim

UFC welterweight Darren Till and several friends were arrested in Spain’s Canary Islands over the weekend for “stealing” a taxi and trashing their hotel rooms.

The group was ordered to reimburse the hotel the equivalent of $9,570 along with a fine of $788.

A report in Spain’s El Dia stated Till and four friends broke furniture and emptied fire extinguishers at their hotel. After they were thrown out, they attempted to get rooms at another hotel and were denied.

Former UFC fighter killed

Rodrigo de Lima, a former light heavyweight in the UFC, was killed by a rideshare driver in Belem, Brazil following a dispute.

De Lima was a passenger in a vehicle that also included UFC welterweight Michel Parzeres when an argument broke out before they exited the car.

The driver allegedly returned and plowed into de Lima, who has a wife and two children.

UFC on ESPN 3

Former standout NFL defensive lineman Greg Hardy will make his return to the UFC cage Saturday night in Miami when he fights heavyweight Dmitrii Smoliakov on the UFC on ESPN 3 card in Sunrise, Florida.

Hardy was 3-0 as a pro before losing his UFC debut in January by disqualification.

Middleweight contender Ronaldo “Jacare’ Souza will fight late-replacement Jack Hermansson in the main event a card that will air on ESPN.

