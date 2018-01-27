Preview of UFC on Fox 27 main card bouts

Ronaldo Souza, of Brazil, celebrates after winning a middleweight mixed martial arts bout against Tim Boetsch at UFC 208 on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in New York. Souza won the fight by submission. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of Saturday’s UFC on Fox 27 card at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, with picks from the Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Heidi Fang:

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (24-5, 1 No Contest) vs. Derek Brunson (18-5)

Class: Middleweight

Line: Souza -125

Storyline: Brunson will seek revenge for a 41-second knockout six years ago in this matchup of middleweight contenders. Brunson is eager to show how much he has progressed since that fight, but his improvements are obvious to anyone who has followed his career. He has gone from a strong wrestler with powerful hands to someone who actually knows how to strike. It has led to a string of pretty impressive knockouts and seven wins in his last nine fights with the only setbacks coming to current champion Robert Whittaker and in controversial fashion against longtime champ Anderson Silva. Brunson has a big opportunity to stay among the top contenders in the division in his return to his home state, where he has not competed since his early days on the regional circuit in 2010. Souza remains one of the best ground fighters in the world and proved in the first meeting he has plenty of pop in his hands. Brunson’s improved fundamentals should give him the edge on the feet, however, and he’s one of the toughest fighters in the entire organization to take down.

Hill’s Pick: Brunson by second-round knockout

Fang’s Pick: Brunson by second-round knockout

Dennis Bermudez (17-7) vs. Andre Fili (17-5)

Class: Featherweight

Line: Bermudez -160

Storyline: Fili’s only real problem during his time in the UFC has been inconsistency. He has the size and speed to be a real factor in the division. He just hasn’t been able to put it all together. He’s 5-4 in the UFC and has alternated wins and losses since signing with the organization in 2013. Fili can win two straight for the first time if he can get by Bermudez. The matchup should be favorable. Fili has a massive reach advantage and proved adept at keeping a shorter opponent on the outside in his last fight against Artem Lobov. Bermudez is a pressure fighter who will do everything he can to close distance and get inside. Even when he gets there, Fili will be pretty tough to take down. Bermudez has power and is very durable, but if Fili is at his best he is an incredibly live dog.

Hill’s Pick: Fili by decision

Fang’s Pick: Fili by decision

Jordan Rinaldi (13-5) vs. Gregor Gillespie (10-0)

Class: Lightweight

Line: Gillespie -600

Storyline: Gillespie, a four-time Division 1 all-American wrestler who won a national championship at Edinboro University, is a huge prospect who is already 3-0 in the UFC. His wrestling is obviously a powerful tool, but he has shown the instincts and ability to finish fights with both knockouts and submissions. Rinaldi certainly has talent and is a decent prospect in his own right. This just might be a terrible matchup. He is more of a submission fighter, but likely won’t be able to get Gillespie to the ground so when the action does go to the mat, it will likely be on Gillespie’s terms..

Hill’s Pick: Gillespie by second-round knockout

Fang’s Pick: Gillespie by decision

Drew Dober (18-8, 1 No Contest) vs. Frank Camacho (21-5)

Class: Welterweight

Line: Dober -175

Storyline: A matchup of two guys who are just a bit too big for the lightweight division. Dober was forced to move up after the California State Athletic Commission raised a red flag over the amount of weight he cut for his last fight. Camacho tried to drop down to lightweight for his last fight, but missed weight badly before slugging his way to a thrilling victory. Camacho should have a bit of a size edge for this one, which could make him an intriguing underdog play. Camacho has made an impact in the UFC despite going 1-1 against mediocre competition. He has been involved in two entertaining brawls. This one shapes up to be a similar slugfest, so Camacho should be quite comfortable. Dober continues to progress as an all-around fighter and is probably the rightful favorite. Camacho definitely provides value in a fight that was booked to lead off the card due to the expected fireworks.

Hill’s Pick: Camacho by decision

Fang’s Pick: Dober by third-round knockout

