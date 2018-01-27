MMA UFC

Preview of UFC on Fox 27 main card bouts

By Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2018 - 12:47 am
 

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of Saturday’s UFC on Fox 27 card at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, with picks from the Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Heidi Fang:

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (24-5, 1 No Contest) vs. Derek Brunson (18-5)

Class: Middleweight

Line: Souza -125

Storyline: Brunson will seek revenge for a 41-second knockout six years ago in this matchup of middleweight contenders. Brunson is eager to show how much he has progressed since that fight, but his improvements are obvious to anyone who has followed his career. He has gone from a strong wrestler with powerful hands to someone who actually knows how to strike. It has led to a string of pretty impressive knockouts and seven wins in his last nine fights with the only setbacks coming to current champion Robert Whittaker and in controversial fashion against longtime champ Anderson Silva. Brunson has a big opportunity to stay among the top contenders in the division in his return to his home state, where he has not competed since his early days on the regional circuit in 2010. Souza remains one of the best ground fighters in the world and proved in the first meeting he has plenty of pop in his hands. Brunson’s improved fundamentals should give him the edge on the feet, however, and he’s one of the toughest fighters in the entire organization to take down.

Hill’s Pick: Brunson by second-round knockout

Fang’s Pick: Brunson by second-round knockout

Dennis Bermudez (17-7) vs. Andre Fili (17-5)

Class: Featherweight

Line: Bermudez -160

Storyline: Fili’s only real problem during his time in the UFC has been inconsistency. He has the size and speed to be a real factor in the division. He just hasn’t been able to put it all together. He’s 5-4 in the UFC and has alternated wins and losses since signing with the organization in 2013. Fili can win two straight for the first time if he can get by Bermudez. The matchup should be favorable. Fili has a massive reach advantage and proved adept at keeping a shorter opponent on the outside in his last fight against Artem Lobov. Bermudez is a pressure fighter who will do everything he can to close distance and get inside. Even when he gets there, Fili will be pretty tough to take down. Bermudez has power and is very durable, but if Fili is at his best he is an incredibly live dog.

Hill’s Pick: Fili by decision

Fang’s Pick: Fili by decision

Jordan Rinaldi (13-5) vs. Gregor Gillespie (10-0)

Class: Lightweight

Line: Gillespie -600

Storyline: Gillespie, a four-time Division 1 all-American wrestler who won a national championship at Edinboro University, is a huge prospect who is already 3-0 in the UFC. His wrestling is obviously a powerful tool, but he has shown the instincts and ability to finish fights with both knockouts and submissions. Rinaldi certainly has talent and is a decent prospect in his own right. This just might be a terrible matchup. He is more of a submission fighter, but likely won’t be able to get Gillespie to the ground so when the action does go to the mat, it will likely be on Gillespie’s terms..

Hill’s Pick: Gillespie by second-round knockout

Fang’s Pick: Gillespie by decision

Drew Dober (18-8, 1 No Contest) vs. Frank Camacho (21-5)

Class: Welterweight

Line: Dober -175

Storyline: A matchup of two guys who are just a bit too big for the lightweight division. Dober was forced to move up after the California State Athletic Commission raised a red flag over the amount of weight he cut for his last fight. Camacho tried to drop down to lightweight for his last fight, but missed weight badly before slugging his way to a thrilling victory. Camacho should have a bit of a size edge for this one, which could make him an intriguing underdog play. Camacho has made an impact in the UFC despite going 1-1 against mediocre competition. He has been involved in two entertaining brawls. This one shapes up to be a similar slugfest, so Camacho should be quite comfortable. Dober continues to progress as an all-around fighter and is probably the rightful favorite. Camacho definitely provides value in a fight that was booked to lead off the card due to the expected fireworks.

Hill’s Pick: Camacho by decision

Fang’s Pick: Dober by third-round knockout

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering the Cage: Jordan Rinaldi, UFC on Fox 27 preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk to fighter Jordan Rinaldi about his upcoming fight and preview the rest of UFC on Fox 27.
Covering The Cage Live: UFC 220 and Bellator 192 Recap
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap UFC 220 and Bellator 192.
Covering the Cage: Recapping 2017
Heidi Fang and Adam Hill go over their favorite moments of 2017 and pick their favorite fight, knockout and submission of the year.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Recap
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap tonights fights at UFC 219.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Picks
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang give their picks for the main card fights at UFC 219.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Preview
Covering the Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang preview UFC 219 including Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm.
UFC 219 media day staredowns
Ahead of UFC 219's pay-per-view on Dec. 30, the stars of the main card faced off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Cris "Cyborg" Justino will face Holly Holm in the main event for the women's featherweight belt.
Covering the Cage: UFC fighter Julian Marquez talks debut victory
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk with UFC fighter Julian Marquez. They discuss the beard competition between Marquez and Tyron Woodley, and the unexpected passing of longtime MMA coach and trainer Robert Follis.
Covering the Cage: Julian Marquez interview
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk about all things going on in the world of MMA and talk to Julian Marquez about his upcoming fight in Winnipeg.
Covering The Cage Live: UFC 218 Recap, TUF 26
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap The Ultimate Fighter 26 and UFC 218.
Covering The Cage: TUF 26 Recap, UFC 218 Preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap The Ultimate Fighter and preview UFC 218.
Covering the Cage: UFC 218, TUF 26 Finale preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang make their picks for the "The Ultimate Fighter" Season 26 Finale and UFC 218. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Covering the Cage: Kyra Batara interview
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk to Combate Americas Womens Atomweight Kyra Batara about her upcoming fight in San Antonio as well as Conor McGregor's potential incident at a bar and UFC 218.
Covering the Cage Live: Conor McGregor Apologizes
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss Conor McGregor apologizing on Instagram for jumping in the cage, shoving a referee at Bellator 187, recap of Anthony Pettis vs. Dustin Poirier, preview Fabricio Werdum vs. Marcin Tybura as well as Michael Bisping stepping up on less than 30 days notice to fight Kelvin Gastelum in China.
Roxanne Modafferi previews her fight with Emily Whitmire on TUF 26
The Ultimate Fighter 26 features a Las Vegas showdown between Syndicate MMA's Roxanne Modafferi and Xtreme Couture's Emily Whitmire. Modafferi previews the fight with CoveringtheCage.com.
Covering The Cage: UFC 217 Recap
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap tonight's UFC 217 main card title fights between T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Rose Namajunas, and the return of Georges St-Pierre.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
MMA UFC Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like