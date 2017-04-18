RJ’s Adam Hill, Heidi Fang recap UFC on Fox 24, talk Jon Jones — VIDEO

2Apr 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Demetrious Johnson (red) celebrates following the win over and Wilson Reis (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Sprint Center. (Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports)

Editor’s note: Each Tuesday at Noon we go live on the Covering The Cage Facebook page to bring you an update on the mixed martial arts world.

Review-Journal reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang returned Tuesday for CoveringTheCage.com’s weekly Facebook live update.

This week we recapped UFC on Fox 24. The card saw UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson beat Wilson Reis by submission in the third round. The victory tied Johnson with Anderson Silva’s record of 10 consecutive title defenses.

Check out the full video below: