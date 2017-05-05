UFC adds 4 fights to ‘TUF 25’ finale at T-Mobile

UFC fighter Angela Hill reacts after her weight was announced during the weigh in for UFC 192, Friday, Oct. 2, 2015 in Houston. (AP Photo/Juan DeLeon)

Former Invicta FC strawweight champion Angela Hill will return to action in July when she takes on Ashley Yoder on “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 25 Finale card at T-Mobile Arena.

The bout was one of four contests that have been added to the July 7 event, UFC officials confirmed to the Review-Journal on Friday.

Unbeaten Aspen Ladd will make her UFC debut against Jessica Eye in a women’s bantamweight bout.

Also on the card, Ed Herman and C.B. Dollaway will meet in a middleweight bout and Jordan Johnson will fight light heavyweight Marcel Fortuna.

Hill returned to the UFC in February and dropped a competitive decision to top contender Jessica Andrade, who will fight for the belt at UFC 211 on May 13.

Yoder lost her official UFC debut to Justine Kish in December after appearing on Season 23 of “TUF.”

Ladd, 22, is a top prospect who has finished four of her five opponents fighting her entire professional career for Invicta. She will take on Eye, who has fallen from contention with four consecutive losses.

Herman has alternated wins and defeats over his last seven fights and is coming off a knockout loss to Nikita Krylov in July. He will face a veteran desperate for a win in Dollaway, who has dropped three straight fights.

Johnson, who is 7-0 as a pro, made his UFC debut in January with a unanimous-decision victory over Luis Henrique de Silva. He will look to stay unbeaten against Fortuna, who has won six straight fights and actually made his UFC debut at heavyweight with a first-round knockout of Anthony Hamilton in February. Fortuna will return to his more natural light heavyweight division for the matchup with Johnson.

The event will feature the Season 25 tournament championship bout as well as a featherweight bout between Teruto Ishihara and Las Vegan Gray Maynard.

Middleweight Elias Theodorou will fight Las Vegan Brad Tavares at the event, which will take place the night before UFC 213 at the same venue.

