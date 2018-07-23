UFC hopeful Nick Newell more than just a ‘one-handed fighter’

Born with a congenital amputation of the left arm just below the elbow, Newell finds himself on the verge of a UFC contract with a 14-1 pro record.

Lightweight veteran Nick Newell was never looking for a handout from the UFC.

He just wanted the same chance to reach the pinnacle of the mixed martial arts world as everyone else with the talent, skill and dedication to get there.

The 32-year-old will finally get that chance when he takes on Alexander Munoz on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series at “The Ultimate Fighter” Gym in Las Vegas.

Each episode features five fights with the most impressive performers awarded UFC contracts, a goal of Newell’s when he embarked on a fighting career despite being born with a congenital amputation of his left arm just below his elbow.

“I’m not a one-handed fighter by any means,” Newell told the organization’s website. “I’m one of the best fighters in the world who just happens to have one hand. I never let one hand stop me from doing anything I’ve ever wanted to do. I can tie my shoes, I can ride a bike, I drive a car and I’m a 14-1 professional MMA fighter.”

Newell retired in 2015 when it appeared the UFC wasn’t interested, but returned to competition and scored a first-round submission win over Sonny Luque in March on a Legacy Fighting Alliance card.

That victory landed him an official audition for the UFC bosses in the main event of a five-fight card that will stream live on Fight Pass at 5 p.m. The event is closed to the public.

“I know what I’m capable of,” Newell said. “(Munoz) is in the way of my goals, he’s in the way of my dreams, he’s in the way of everything I’ve worked for all these years. I’m here to prove I’m one of the best fighters in the world and I belong competing at the highest level. I’ve been fighting the best guys on the regional circuit and now it’s time to go fight in the UFC. I have the skills to finish anyone anywhere. I’m good on my feet, I’m a great wrestler and I have some of the best submissions in the 155-pound division.”

Now he has the chance to prove it.

Silva gets one-year ban

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva agreed to a reduced suspension of one year by USADA after successfully arguing his positive test from last October was the result of a contaminated supplement.

An out-of-competition test before his scheduled fight against Kelvin Gastelum revealed the presence of methyltestosterone metabolites and hydrochlorothiazide, prompting his removal from the card.

It was the second positive test of Silva’s career, which could have triggered a suspension of two years or longer.

“I am vindicated,” Silva said in a statement. “The past nine months have been extremely difficult. I felt like my career and everything I had worked so hard for was dying and my future was hanging in the balance.”

“I knew in my heart that I had done nothing wrong and fully cooperated with USADA during their inquiry to prove it,” Silva continued. “Today I have a renewed energy. My legacy is restored. I can focus on getting back into the ring and the next chapter of my life after fighting.”

Silva, 43, last fought in a narrow decision win over Derek Brunson in February 2017. He is eligible to return in November.

UFC 227 loses a fight

Light heavyweight contender Volkan Oezdemir suffered an injury and had to pull out of his UFC 227 showdown with fellow top contender Alexander Gustafsson on the Aug. 4 card at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The search for a replacement opponent has been called off as Gustafsson has now also been ruled out.

Shortly after Anthony Smith volunteered to fill in on short-notice following a first-round knock out of former champ Mauricio “Shogun” Rua on Sunday in Germany, Gustafsson’s representatives let UFC officials know he would be unable to accept the challenge.

The event still features two title bouts as Demetrious Johnson defending the flyweight belt against Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw putting the bantamweight belt on the line against former champ Cody Garbrandt.

Octagon heads north

A rematch between lightweight contenders Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier will headline Saturday night’s UFC on Fox 30 card in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The first bout between them in May 2017 was ruled a no-contest when Alvarez landed an illegal knee on a downed Poirier. Animosity between them has grown considerably in the aftermath.

Former champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jose Aldo are also on the main card, which airs on KVVU-5 at 5 p.m.

Jedrzejczyk will face women’s strawweight contender Tecia Torres while Aldo faces featherweight Jeremy Stephens.

Four preliminary card bouts will also air on KVVU-5 at 3 with the remaining five fights streaming on Fight Pass.

