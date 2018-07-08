UFC unveils schedule for final 4 months of 2018

Las Vegas will host two pay-per-view events and “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 28 Finale in the final third of the year as part of a schedule unveiled on Saturday night.

An example of the UFC's 25th anniversary canvas, including its new logo. Photo courtesy UFC

Las Vegas will host two UFC pay-per-view events in the final quarter of 2018, according to a schedule released by the organization during Saturday night’s UFC 226 broadcast.

UFC 229 will take place at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 6 with the same venue hosting UFC 232 on Dec. 29.

Palms will host “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 28 Finale card on Nov. 30, the night before a UFC Fight Night event in Adelaide, Australia.

Dallas will be the site of UFC 228 on Sept. 8 with Madison Square Garden in New York getting UFC 230 on Nov. 3. Toronto hosts UFC 231 on Dec. 8.

The schedule is filled out with seven additional Fight Night events, including the UFC’s official 25th anniversary show in Denver on Nov. 10.

Additional sites for Fight Night events are Moscow (Sept. 15), Sao Paulo, Brazil (Sept. 22), Moncton, Canada (Oct. 27) and Milwaukee, Wis. (Dec. 15).

Exact locations have yet to be confirmed for a card in South America on Nov. 17 and China on Nov. 24.

No fights have been announced for any of the cards.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.