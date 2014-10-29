Weidman-Belfort match rescheduled for Feb. 28

Chris Weidman’s next defense of the middleweight title against Vitor Belfort, previously slated to take place at UFC 181 on Dec. 6, will now headline UFC 184 at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 28, 2015.

Chris Weidman gets a kiss from his wife after defeating Lyoto Machida during UFC 175 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 5, 2014. Weidman defeated Machida by unanimous decision to retain the Middleweight title. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chris Weidman’s next defense of the middleweight title against Vitor Belfort, previously slated to take place at UFC 181 on Dec. 6, will now headline UFC 184 at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 28, 2015.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the news on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon after Belfort announced it to reporters in Brazil over the weekend.

Weidman was forced to pull out of the December date after breaking his hand during training last month.

White also announced the Los Angeles event will include Ronda Rousey defending the women’s bantamweight title against Cat Zingano.

The UFC last held an event at Staples Center in August 2012. UFC 176 was supposed to take place there in August, but was canceled.