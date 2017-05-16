Women’s strawweight bout added to ‘TUF 25’ Finale

Closeup of a glove and the UFC logo at Ultimate Fighting Championship 73 on Saturday, July 7, 2007, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A matchup of two Brazilian women’s strawweight fighters has been added to “The Ultimate Fighter 25” Finale card on July 7 at T-Mobile Arena.

UFC veteran Juliana Lima will welcome Amanda Ribas to the organization for her UFC debut.

Lima is 3-2 in five UFC fights and is coming off a win over JJ Aldrich in December.

The 35-year-old has only lost to Carla Esparza and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, the only two fighters to hold the 115-pound title, since she signed with the UFC in 2014.

Ribas, 23, will debut in the UFC after compiling a 6-1 record in seven pro fights contested exclusively in Brazil.

The season title bout for the current ‘TUF’ season will take place at the event, which will air on Fox Sports 1 and be headlined by a lightweight bout between Michael Johnson and former World Series of Fighting champ Justin Gaethje.

