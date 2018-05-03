Jason Anderson looks to claim Supercross title in Las Vegas

This was supposed to be the year the AMA Supercross title would be decided before the riders flew over the jumps and whoop-de-doos at Sam Boyd Stadium in the series finale Saturday night.
Jason Anderson, who has led the championship since Round 2 of the 17-race season, had a stranglehold on the crown before crashing and finishing 17th at Salt Lake City last weekend.
With a 14-point lead over second-place Marvin Musquin, the New Mexico rider still has a firm grasp on his first 450SX division championship. But Anderson must now steer clear of another huge bobble such as the one that delayed his coronation at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.
If Anderson finishes eighth or better in Las Vegas, he clinches the title, even should Musquin win. Action begins at 6:30 p.m.
Another story worth watching is a festering feud between Musquin and Eli Tomac, the Kawasaki rider who was won a series high seven races in 2018 and is running third in the championship. Two weeks ago at Foxborough Stadium, Musquin sent Tomac sprawling with a pass that was aggressive and ill-timed.
“It was out of nowhere and a cheap shot,” Tomac said during the postrace news conference with Musquin sitting directly alongside.
To which Musquin replied after going on to win: “Obviously the outcome was pretty brutal. I’m sorry for what happened. But with the crash, it could have been bad for me, too.”
Noah’s career arc
After predicting he was in for a rude awakening and then finishing second in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut, Noah Gragson said racing on the Talladega Superspeedway high banks in the second of three races he will drive for Joe Gibbs Racing would be a much more daunting task.
He finished fourth in a race won by fellow Las Vegan Spencer Gallagher. But the Las Vegas teenager was mostly disappointed — not with the result but in the way he raced.
“I felt like I didn’t do the best job there,” said Gragson, who will perform double duty at Dover, Delaware, this weekend, competing in Trucks and Xfinity. “Still trying to learn, and these (Xfinity) guys — the competition is just so good. We were in the position where it panned out, (but) I don’t think I deserve a fourth-place finish.”
Here and Gaughan
Brendan Gaughan finished 22nd at Talladega Superspeedway in his second Cup Series restrictor-plate drive of 2018 for part-time car owner Mark Beard.
The Las Vegan was credited with leading one lap at NASCAR’s biggest track and was the last car running on the lead lap when Joey Logano took the checkered flag. Gaughan’s right-front tire blew on the final lap, sending his No. 62 Camaro scraping along the wall and Gaughan back into semiretirement as a NASCAR competitor.
At the Bullring
Las Vegas Motor Speedway will honor servicemen and women of the U.S. Armed Forces at the fourth Military and Veterans Appreciation Night on Saturday.
Active-duty military and veterans with valid ID will be admitted free for a night of racing topped by a 150-lap SPEARS Southwest Tour Series race that will include a refueling break at the midway point.
Call 1-800-644-4444 for tickets or visit LVMS.com.
Pro schedule
Supercross
What: AMA Supercross, 17th and final round of the Monster Energy Supercross World Championship.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Sam Boyd Stadium.
Tickets: Start at $20. 702-739-FANS.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup
What: AAA 400 Drive for Autism.
When: Friday, qualifying, 12:20 p.m. (FS1). Sunday, race, 11 a.m. (FS1).
Where: Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
Defending champion: Jimmie Johnson.
NASCAR Xfinity
What: OneMain Financial 200.
When: Saturday, qualifying, 7:35 a.m. (FS1); race, 10:30 a.m. (FS1).
Where: Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
Defending champion: Kyle Larson.
NASCAR Camping World Truck
What: JEGS 200.
When: Friday, qualifying, 10:05 a.m. (FS1); race, 2 p.m. (FS1).
Where: Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
Defending champion: Johnny Sauter.
NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing
What: Southern Nationals.
When: Sunday, finals, 12:55 p.m. (3 p.m., FS1, taped)
Where: Atlanta Dragway, Commerce, Ga.
Defending champions: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Bo Butner (Pro Stock), LE Tonglet (Pro Stock Motorcycle).