Las Vegan Brendan Gaughan lands ride for Rolex 24 at Daytona

For somebody who is supposed to be semi-retired from big time auto racing, Brendan Gaughan is keeping busy.
The NASCAR veteran from Las Vegas will be competing in the premier American sports car endurance race this weekend, joining the BAR1 Motorsports team in the prototype class for the Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Gaughan will be among three drivers providing relief for full-time pilots Tomy Drissi and Marc Drumright. It will be the second Rolex 24 appearance for the 42-year old son of South Point owner Michael Gaughan, who drove in the Prototype Challenge with the same team during the 2016 running of the Rolex 24.
.@BAR1Motorsports Finalizes #Rolex24 Lineup: https://t.co/kveTY1W5Fl @Brendan62 @TomyDrissi @AlexPopow #IMSA pic.twitter.com/lGGVRqWaeN
— Sportscar365 (@sportscar365) January 22, 2018
