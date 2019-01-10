Sam Schmidt keeps wheels turning during hectic offseason

If James Brown was the Hardest Working Man in Show Business, then Sam Schmidt is the auto racing equivalent, at least during the sport’s short offseason.

Sam Schmidt takes questions from the media after completing a test run in his modified Corvette at Exotics Racing on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. Schmidt is the first person in the country to receive a restricted driverÕs license for a semi-autonomous vehicle. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

If James Brown was the Hardest Working Man in Show Business, then Sam Schmidt is his auto racing equivalent, at least during the sport’s short offseason.

This is what the IndyCar team owner who lives in Henderson has been up to over the past six weeks:

— Opened the DRIVEN NeuroRecovery Center in downtown Las Vegas, a fitness facility catering to those who have suffered a disabling injury or neurological condition, such as a stroke or Parkinson’s disease.

Sam's new clinic, DRIVEN NeuroRecovery Center, is officially open! READ ⬇️https://t.co/VAlcHieAV5 pic.twitter.com/3chbF1vjZN — Schmidt Peterson (@SPMIndyCar) December 12, 2018

— Drove Harry Smith of NBC’s “Today” show around Rockefeller Plaza in New York City in the autonomously powered Arrow Electronics Chevrolet Corvette that Schmidt drives by exhaling through a tube to accelerate and inhaling to brake.

Awesome stuff here from the @ArrowGlobal team, as always. Watch Sam Schmidt cruise Times Square in his custom ride.#INDYCAR // @SPMIndyCar pic.twitter.com/338ePS5U9T — IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) December 6, 2018

🚨📺🚨#TuneIn to the first hour of the @TODAYshow tomorrow morning to see a segment on Sam & the @ArrowGlobal SAM Car with @HarrySmith! pic.twitter.com/WkdLyUlYDe — Schmidt Peterson (@SPMIndyCar) December 6, 2018

— Escorted a group of disabled people to the Speed Vegas high performance driving facility south of town so they, too, could experience the thrill of driving again in the Arrow car.

The technology used in the SAM car doesn’t just improve mobility, it provides freedom. https://t.co/nxmougYG0J #ArrowDriven pic.twitter.com/0JxHOTvgdW — Arrow Electronics (@ArrowGlobal) January 2, 2019

— Was guest of honor at the Distinguished Speaker Series event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

Thanks to everyone who came out tonight to listen to Sam speak for @IMSMuseum’s Distinguished Speaker Series! pic.twitter.com/98hEoW1ROx — Schmidt Peterson (@SPMIndyCar) December 7, 2018

*TONIGHT!* Want to hear from and meet one of @IndyCar's most successful, most courageous personalities? Just a few tix left for @SPMIndyCar's Sam Schmidt at the @IMS Museum #DistinguishedSpeakerSeries! 5:30-8 p.m., call now for availability! The legendary Bob Jenkins is host. pic.twitter.com/meRO5wv4W9 — IMS Museum (@IMSMuseum) December 6, 2018

On Tuesday, Schmidt made a sponsor appearance at CES. On Thursday, he was back at Speed Vegas, along with his primary Indy 500 driver, James Hinchcliffe, giving CES delegates and other people rides in the Arrow car.

Day 3 #CES2019!

We’re hosting a guest in our booth who is worth meeting. We’ll give you a hint, he drives cars REALLY fast. Come see him. Arrow. Eureka Park. @CES @hinchtown pic.twitter.com/UZGTtEf5PS — Arrow Electronics (@ArrowGlobal) January 10, 2019

Don't miss @eetimes On Air, live at the Arrow booth in Eureka Park at #CES2019 all week. Today we hosted former IndyCar driver Sam Schmidt and #AI pioneers @nvidia. Check it out in person, or online at https://t.co/15GnOynewH. (Disclaimer: EETimes is owned by Arrow Electronics.) pic.twitter.com/RRwBWtrq8f — Arrow Electronics (@ArrowGlobal) January 8, 2019

This is probably where it should be pointed out that Schmidt is confined to a wheelchair because of a racing accident and is paralyzed from the shoulders down, only because he would never point it out himself.

The man is indefatigable. While many question how he does it, Schmidt usually already has moved on to the next thing, such as offseason testing in Sebring, Florida, and IndyCar spring training at the Circuit of Americas in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 12.

When asked about his hectic schedule, Schmidt said it was no big deal. He said the driving session with Harry Smith was taped in October. He also said the downtown gym was looking for trainers and other helpers.

“But I guess it was a pretty busy December, now that you bring it up,” Schmidt said.

Green, white, checkered

— Former Cup Series champions Jimmie Johnson, Brad Keselowski and Kurt and Kyle Busch top a list of 14 drivers tentatively scheduled to take part in a two-day NASCAR test session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway open to spectators Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Others expected to put down laps include Ryan Newman, 2017 Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer, David Ragan and Matt DiBenedetto. The test will mark the debut of NASCAR’s new aerodynamic package designed to bolster competition on the intermediate ovals.

More than a dozen @NASCAR drivers will be at #LVMS Jan. 31-Feb. 1 for a two-day test session that's FREE and open to the public! More Info: https://t.co/ooruki4z0D pic.twitter.com/2bLf3tDizV — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) January 9, 2019

— GMS Racing, the NASCAR team founded by Las Vegas businessman Maury Gallagher, has parted with popular former Truck Series champion Johnny Sauter. Brett Moffitt, the 2019 series champion who was without a ride for 2019, will replace Sauter in the No. 21 entry.

— Officials in Nashville have told Sports Business Journal they are working on a deal that would move Champion’s Week from Las Vegas to Tennessee starting in 2019. The season-ending awards show has been in Las Vegas for the past 10 years before interest waned after Las Vegas Motor Speedway landed a second Cup Series race in 2018.

⚡@NASCAR is expected to make Nashville the new home of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series awards banquet, per sources, adding to @VisitMusicCity’s increasing importance for the sport: ➖ No formal announcement yet because the deal isn’t finalized. 📰: https://t.co/W6nP1DKkto pic.twitter.com/ukWOgf5nTa — Adam Stern (@A_S12) January 7, 2019

