Nevada Fishing Report

LAKE MEAD — Catfish are becoming active in the back of coves and are taking baits fished near the bottom. Cut anchovies, night crawlers and commercial stink baits will catch the fish. Black bass are taking baits from Callville Bay to Echo Bay in the Overton Arm. As temperatures climb past 100 degrees, fish will move into deeper water. Look for fish along shelves, in coves and where there is vegetation.

LAKE MOHAVE — Located at opposite ends of the reservoir, Willow Beach and Katherine Landing remain hot spots for striped bass. Anglers have found success with anchovies throughout the day and with top-water lures at sunrise and sunset. Black bass action is beginning to pick up between Willow Beach and Cottonwood Cove. Anglers are finding good fishing for stocked rainbow trout at Willow. The limit is five trout.

LAUGHLIN — Find rainbow trout, and the striped bass won’t be far away. The line sides will key in on trout along with forage species such as shad. Anglers have reeled in stripers in the 7- to 9-pound range, though most are coming in at 1 to 3 pounds. Trout are holding in pockets of cool water along the river. Look for deep pools, shady areas and submerged vegetation. Small spinners, night crawlers and commercial baits will fool the fish.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife plans to stock channel catfish in the urban ponds this week. Catfish and bluegill are taking night crawlers and mealworms. Largemouth bass action has been sluggish, with the fish being finicky about what they’ll hit. Patience and persistence are key to catching the bass.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Action has been good for trout, bass and crappie. The fish have been taking a variety of baits and lures. Generally, the bass and trout will take bead-head Woolly Buggers in olive and black colorations.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Fishing has been good despite seasonal weed growth along the shoreline. Crappie have made their way into this Lincoln County reservoir, and anglers are catching them near the fishing dock. Trout anglers are catching fish with PowerBait and night crawlers. Bass are hitting on lures and jigs along the tule beds.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Crappie action has been good. The fish are taking a variety of lures, with dark colorations working best. Rainbow trout have been most active in the early mornings and after sundown. Largemouth bass are active. Though most of them are on the small side, some large fish are in the reservoir. One angler had a large bass try to take a crappie she had caught on a fly.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — Free Fishing Day in Nevada is June 10. Three events are scheduled in Southern Nevada that day: at Echo Canyon State Park, Floyd Lamb Park and Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City. Contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127, extension 3503, or visit www.ndow.org for more information.