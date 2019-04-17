Nevada fishing report, April 18, 2019

Lake Mead — Anglers are catching limits of crappie outside of Echo Bay. Striped bass are taking shad near 33-Hole, Government Wash and north of Boulder Harbor. The line sides are averaging about 3 pounds. Black bass are spawning in shallow coves throughout the east end of Boulder Basin. Soft plastics fished on Texas rigs or drop shots generally work this time of year. Spinner baits in chartreuse and white also can be productive.

Lake Mohave — Striped bass are active toward the north and south ends of the lake. Black bass are spawning in the shallows north and south of Cottonwood Cove. Fish have been hitting soft plastics, but patience is key. Worms and wacky-rigged Senkos also are catching fish. Look for signs of nesting near submerged brush and under tree limbs. Stocked rainbow trout are biting on Rooster Tails and Woolly Buggers south of Willow Beach.

Laughlin — Anchovies are catching catfish and stripers down the river from Casino Row. Stripers generally are in the 1- to 3-pound range, with some as large as 5 to 8 pounds taking swimbaits. Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area has great catfish areas along the shoreline at the north and south ends. Rainbow trout fishing is slow, though some anglers are catching them along Casino Row on PowerBait and Li’l Jakes.

Las Vegas urban ponds — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has begun its seasonal channel catfish plants. The fish are planted monthly throughout the summer except in July. Fish are taking chicken livers and hot dogs. Anglers still might catch the odd trout, but for the most part trout fishing is finished for the season. Cold Creek received an additional load of trout early this week. Fish will take a variety of commercial baits, worms and olive-colored flies.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Fishing has picked up significantly, with the trout bite active at all reservoirs. Temperatures are warming this week, but anglers should expect windy conditions. Bass fishing will remain slow for at least a couple of more weeks.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Action has been good, with bait anglers taking limits of fish with rainbow, orange and green PowerBait. Night crawlers and red worms also will catch fish. Anglers using lures are doing well with small spinners and Rooster Tails. Fly-fishers are using olive and other dark variations of the Woolly Bugger. Prince Nymphs and Cave Lake Specials also will catch fish.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Rainbow trout fishing is off to a slow start. The high water level has spread the fish across the reservoir. The campgrounds are open.

Upcoming events — Check the NDOW’s class registration page for events at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.

Nevada Department of Wildlife