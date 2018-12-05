Nevada fishing report, Dec. 5, 2018

* LAKE MEAD — Fishing action at Lake Mead is slowing down as nighttime temperatures drop into the low 40s, but those who brave the chilly mornings are still catching striped bass. Anglers are having good luck with shad and trout imitation lures. Live shad also are catching the line sides and can be found along the shorelines in Las Vegas Bay. Catfish are hanging close to shore in the coves.

* LAKE MEAD — Fishing action at Lake Mead is slowing down as nighttime temperatures drop into the low 40s, but those who brave the chilly mornings are still catching striped bass. Anglers are having good luck with shad and trout imitation lures. Live shad also are catching the line sides and can be found along the shorelines in Las Vegas Bay. Catfish are hanging close to shore in the coves.

* LAKE MOHAVE — Catfish are hitting on anchovies out of Katherine Landing. Striped bass are most active at Willow Beach and near Davis Dam on the south end of the reservoir. Stripers of 1 to 3 pounds are taking anchovies, and some lucky anglers are bringing in fish as large as 10 pounds on trout-pattern swimbaits.

* LAUGHLIN — Anglers are finding good fishing for striped bass and stocked rainbow trout. PowerBait in orange or rainbow colors are a good choice for trout. A variety of spinners also are catching trout. Striped bass are biting anchovies from Casino Row to Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area.

* LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Anglers are finding good action after the annual rainbow trout stocking. Spinning lures, small spoons and flies will catch the fish. If that’s a little more work than you like, the fish will also take PowerBait, Power Eggs or mealworms. You can also try a combo meal with a chunk of night crawler and a piece of mini-marshmallow. When choosing a hook, remember that you can catch big fish on small hooks (size 10 or 12), but you won’t get the small fish on big hooks.

* KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — The reservoirs are all covered with thin ice (less than 4 inches) that has been lasting throughout the day, making conditions unsafe for fishing or other activities. Please use extreme caution while traveling around the area.

* EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Thin ice covers most of the reservoir and is unsafe to walk on. Holes can be drilled off the fishing dock to access the fish. For current ice conditions, contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102.

* ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Thin ice is covering the reservoir, making it unsafe to walk on or for fishing. For up-to-date ice conditions, contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103.

* UPCOMING EVENT — Fly Tying Tuesdays will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Nevada Department of Wildlife Las Vegas office, 4747 Vegas Drive. The class is free, and all equipment and materials will be provided. Register online at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.