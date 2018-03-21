Nevada fishing report, March 21, 2018

LAKE MEAD — Smallmouth and largemouth bass are moving up in preparation for the spawn. In the Overton Arm, anglers are catching the fish with crankbaits and Rat-L-Traps in coves and near drop-offs. Murky water seems to be the key. Anglers also are using a variety of plastic worms and swimbaits in green and sliver colors for black bass. Catfish are starting to bite on anchovies fished at night in the Las Vegas Bay area.

LAKE MOHAVE — Reports have been light from the main body of the lake. Smallmouth and largemouth bass are in pre-spawn and can be found in coves, around shelves and near drop offs. For anglers fishing out of Willow Beach, striper action continues to improve. Trout imitations, such as the AC Plug and other swimbaits, have worked well for stripers. Stocked rainbows will take night crawlers, PowerBait, spinners and small spoons. Work the edges of weed beds and the deeper water along the Arizona shoreline below the marina.

LAUGHLIN — Trout are taking a variety of PowerBaits. Many anglers are catching the fish with night crawlers fished off of points in the Big Bend area. Seasonal trout plants are slated to end next month. Anglers are reporting slow striper bites along this stretch of the river.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Despite the wide variety of baits anglers are using, rainbow trout have been hesitant to take the hook. As the waters continue to warm, expect less activity from the trout. Bluegill and catfish will become increasingly active and more willing to respond as temperatures rise.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — There has been no report from the area during the past week. While fishing can be difficult in some places due to the accumulation of floating weeds, spring is perhaps the best time of year to test your luck on Area reservoirs. Rainbow trout are hungry and will take a variety of baits, lures and flies. PowerBait and small lures in gold colorations can do well also.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Anglers have been bringing in rainbow trout ranging in size from 10 to 13 inches. Night crawlers and PowerBait are catching the fish, which don’t seem to care what color of bait one uses. Silver colored jerkbaits have been catching fish at the upper end of the reservoir.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — The fishing pressure has been light, but those who are fishing are finding sweet success. Night crawlers have been especially effective in the turbid water at the top end of the reservoir. Woolly Buggers and small nymphs are working well for fly-fishers.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — For information about no-cost fishing classes and other events visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education or www.ndow.org/education/volunteer.