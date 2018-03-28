Nevada fishing report, March 28, 2018

LAKE MEAD — Anglers are having success in various areas around the lake, most notably coves in Vegas Wash and around Echo Bay. Netting shad has been a fairly easy task for those working the mouth of Las Vegas Bay. Anglers report success for spawning largemouth bass near submerged brush and smallmouth bass near rocky points and drop-offs in the Overton Arm. The smallmouth bass also are taking various soft baits, crankbaits, and drop shot rigs.

LAKE MOHAVE — Smallmouth bass have provided the most action for anglers during the past week around Cottonwood Cove. The quality of fish has been impressive with most coming in at two to three pounds. Many can be found at rocky points in coves. Cast shallow and work the bait up to about 25 feet. Rainbow trout colored AC Plugs and soft minnow baits are the lure of choice for stripers below Hoover Dam.

LAUGHLIN — Rainbow trout are biting on PowerBait all along the river at Laughlin. Crappie jigs are working from shore just above Big Bend. The trout limit is five fish on the river. Largemouth bass are holding in the shallows along the marshy sections below Casino Row.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Trout action slowed down this past week following the conclusion of seasonal fish plants. The bait that has caught the most trout at both Sunset and Floyd Lamb parks was rainbow power eggs. Sunfish are starting to show themselves as the water starts to warm up and will be starting spawning activity in the local ponds.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — The action for rainbow trout has picked up this past week despite wind, rain, and snow showers that have made getting around the area difficult. The upcoming forecast is looking up with warming temperatures that should lead to improved fishing. Those anglers who have braved the weather have brought in some good fish while float tubing on Dacey Reservoir.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — The reservoir was stocked this past week with about 4,000 trout — a 50/50 mix of rainbows and tigers. One angler was pleasantly surprised to land a pair of tiger trout in the 13- to 15-inch range. Despite windy conditions, the fishing has been good. The fish are taking PowerBait, small spinning lures and a variety of flies.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Fishing has improved significantly during the past week. With sunnier days, and despite windy conditions, the rainbow trout were hitting both PowerBait and flies.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — The Nevada Department of Wildlife Southern Nevada Family Fishing Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, March 29 at 2 p.m. at Cold Creek Pond. The meeting is open to the public and will include the release of approximately 300 baby rainbow trout to be followed by an afternoon of fishing. NDOW will provide equipment for those without their own, but a valid Nevada fishing license is required for anglers who are 12 years of age or older. For more information contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127 x 3503.