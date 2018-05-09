Nevada fishing report, May 9, 2018

LAKE MEAD — Catch rates continue to improve for Lake Mead anglers. Live shad are catching striped bass. Anglers also are finding success by chumming with mixture of anchovies and corn mixture to bring the stripers in, and then casting rattle traps or shad imitations into the schools. As nights get darker, with the new moon on May 15, anglers will have increased opportunity of catching stripers at night, especially when fishing with an underwater light.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

LAKE MOHAVE — Anglers are reporting catches of smallmouth bass north of Cottonwood Cove. Many are in the 3-pound range and hitting on shad imitations intended for stripers. Willow Beach has been a productive stretch of water between midnight and 3 a.m. Tournament anglers have found good fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass. The winner of a weekend tournament reportedly weighed in a smallie pushing 5-pounds. Crankbaits fished near the shore and brush, or plastics fished along rocky bottoms, can entice a bite.

LAUGHLIN — Anglers are focusing on rainbow trout below the dam and south though Casino Row. Striped bass are taking both anchovies and trout pattern swimbaits. The stripers are averaging between 2 and 3 pounds. A hot spot for both stripers and rainbow trout is the stretch of the river just below Big Bend.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Warm water fish species, such as bass and bluegill, are becoming increasingly active as they finish spawning. Trout continue to hit sporadically, usually taking worms or garlic flavored Power Eggs. The next catfish plant is scheduled for the week of May 16 at Lorenzi, Sunset, Floyd Lamb and Veterans Memorial Park ponds.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — The storms that passed through the area last week left the ponds a little murky, but the fishing action remains good. Anglers have done well using PowerBait. Haymeadow has provided anglers with fast action. One lucky fisherman caught and released about 20 fish over the weekend. Crappie and bass have also begun hitting jigs and spinning lures.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Despite poor weather during the week, fishing has been very good. Bass and crappie are taking jigs and lures fished off the tules. Rainbow, tiger and the occasional brown trout are taking PowerBait in orange, green or rainbow, as well as night crawlers. Campground facilities are open.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Fishing has been good this past week with anglers catching rainbow trout, bass, and crappie. Sometimes with the same baits or lures. The campground and RV facilities are open.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — The Southern Nevada Family Fishing Club meeting will be held Wednesday, May 30 at 5:30 p.m. This month’s meeting will focus on knot tying and what do you need to go fishing, as well as basic equipment and tools. For more information call 702-486-5127 x 3503 or 3850.