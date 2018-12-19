Sports

Nevada Preps Athletes of the Week — Dec. 19

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2018 - 11:34 am
 

Athletes of the Week

Boys Basketball

Anthony Hunter, Durango

The junior guard scored 21 points and hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left to give the Trailblazers a 67-66 road win over Sierra Vista.

Girls Basketball

Jasmine Richardson, Basic

The junior guard scored 13 of her 29 points in the third quarter in a 50-40 home win over Mojave. Richardson had 15 points in a 53-34 victory over Chaparral

Flag Football

Tiarra Del Rosario, Cimarron-Memorial

The senior quarterback set a state record with eight touchdown passes in a 56-26 victory over Bonanza. Del Rosario completed 28 of 33 passes for 283 yards and also rushed for 77 yards.

Wrestling

Tai Tuinei, Arbor View

The junior won 5-3 at 285 pounds to help the Aggies nip Centennial on criteria. The match was tied at 36, but Arbor View won on the fourth tiebreaker, most wins in the match.

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

