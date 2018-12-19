Nevada Preps Athletes of the Week — Dec. 19

Here are your Nevada Preps Athletes of the Week for the week of Dec. 19, 2018.

Tiarra Del Rosario, one of the best flag football players in the state, practices at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Durango's Anthony Hunter (21) drives against Sierra Vista's Isaiah Veal (5) during a basketball game at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Athletes of the Week

Boys Basketball

Anthony Hunter, Durango

The junior guard scored 21 points and hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left to give the Trailblazers a 67-66 road win over Sierra Vista.

Girls Basketball

Jasmine Richardson, Basic

The junior guard scored 13 of her 29 points in the third quarter in a 50-40 home win over Mojave. Richardson had 15 points in a 53-34 victory over Chaparral

Flag Football

Tiarra Del Rosario, Cimarron-Memorial

The senior quarterback set a state record with eight touchdown passes in a 56-26 victory over Bonanza. Del Rosario completed 28 of 33 passes for 283 yards and also rushed for 77 yards.

Wrestling

Tai Tuinei, Arbor View

The junior won 5-3 at 285 pounds to help the Aggies nip Centennial on criteria. The match was tied at 36, but Arbor View won on the fourth tiebreaker, most wins in the match.

