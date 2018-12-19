Nevada Preps Athletes of the Week — Dec. 19

Athletes of the Week
Boys Basketball
Anthony Hunter, Durango
The junior guard scored 21 points and hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left to give the Trailblazers a 67-66 road win over Sierra Vista.
Girls Basketball
Jasmine Richardson, Basic
The junior guard scored 13 of her 29 points in the third quarter in a 50-40 home win over Mojave. Richardson had 15 points in a 53-34 victory over Chaparral
Flag Football
Tiarra Del Rosario, Cimarron-Memorial
The senior quarterback set a state record with eight touchdown passes in a 56-26 victory over Bonanza. Del Rosario completed 28 of 33 passes for 283 yards and also rushed for 77 yards.
Wrestling
Tai Tuinei, Arbor View
The junior won 5-3 at 285 pounds to help the Aggies nip Centennial on criteria. The match was tied at 36, but Arbor View won on the fourth tiebreaker, most wins in the match.
