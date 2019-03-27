MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Sports

Nevada Preps Baseball and Softball Rankings — March 27

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2019 - 2:07 pm
 
Updated March 27, 2019 - 3:14 pm

Baseball

Class 4A
School Record Previous
1. Desert Oasis 10-2 1
2. Palo Verde 8-1 2
3. Basic 7-2 5
4. Liberty 9-3 6
5. Centennial 8-3 4
6. Bishop Gorman 5-3 3
7. Cimarron-Memorial 7-3 10
8. Silverado 9-3 9
9. Faith Lutheran 8-4
10. Las Vegas 7-3 7
— —
Class 3A
School Record Previous
1. Pahrump Valley 7-3 1
2. Boulder City 13-2 2
3. Mojave 7-3 4
4. Moapa Valley 7-3 3
5. Chaparral 4-5 5

— —

Softball

Class 4A
School Record Previous
1. Shadow Ridge 5-0 1
2. Centennial 12-2 2
3. Rancho 15-0 4
4. Coronado 12-6 3
5. Arbor View 9-3
6. Basic 9-5 5
7. Liberty 6-1 10
8. Sierra Vista 4-3 7
9. Palo Verde 5-5 8
10. Desert Oasis 9-8 6
— —
Class 3A
School Record Previous
1. Pahrump Valley 11-5 2
2. Moapa Valley 11-4 1
3. Chaparral 8-3 3
4. Boulder City 9-10 4
5. Sunrise Mountain 5-4

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing