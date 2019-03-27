Nevada Preps Baseball and Softball Rankings — March 27

Baseball
|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Desert Oasis
|10-2
|1
|2. Palo Verde
|8-1
|2
|3. Basic
|7-2
|5
|4. Liberty
|9-3
|6
|5. Centennial
|8-3
|4
|6. Bishop Gorman
|5-3
|3
|7. Cimarron-Memorial
|7-3
|10
|8. Silverado
|9-3
|9
|9. Faith Lutheran
|8-4
|—
|10. Las Vegas
|7-3
|7
|— —
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Pahrump Valley
|7-3
|1
|2. Boulder City
|13-2
|2
|3. Mojave
|7-3
|4
|4. Moapa Valley
|7-3
|3
|5. Chaparral
|4-5
|5
— —
Softball
|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Shadow Ridge
|5-0
|1
|2. Centennial
|12-2
|2
|3. Rancho
|15-0
|4
|4. Coronado
|12-6
|3
|5. Arbor View
|9-3
|—
|6. Basic
|9-5
|5
|7. Liberty
|6-1
|10
|8. Sierra Vista
|4-3
|7
|9. Palo Verde
|5-5
|8
|10. Desert Oasis
|9-8
|6
|— —
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Pahrump Valley
|11-5
|2
|2. Moapa Valley
|11-4
|1
|3. Chaparral
|8-3
|3
|4. Boulder City
|9-10
|4
|5. Sunrise Mountain
|5-4
|—
More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.