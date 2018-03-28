2018 Nevada All-State Flag Football Team

Here is the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2018 All-State Flag Football Team.

Palo Verde's Betsy Bellinger is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state flag football team.

Foothill's Whitley Brow is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state flag football team.

Shadow Ridge's Jordan Ford is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state flag football team.

Green Valley's Christina Mayberry is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state flag football team.

Arbor View's McKayla Rucks is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state flag football team.

Coronado's Caitlin Shannon is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state flag football team.

Cimarron-Memorial's Sam Silva is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state flag football team.

Cimarron-Memorial's Mya Bethea is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state flag football team.

Durango's Gabriela Corchado is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state flag football team.

Cimarron-Memorial's Tiarra Del Rosario is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state flag football team.

Coronado's Shawna Slater is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state flag football team.

First Team

Betsy Bellinger, Palo Verde

The senior two-way star had 1,329 receiving yards to lead the Panthers and finished second in the state in interceptions with 17.

Jensen Boman, Coronado

The senior led the state in receptions with 116 and had 1,772 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns for the Class 4A champion Cougars.

Destiny Bradford, Bonanza

The senior was one of the state’s top defensive players, finishing with 143 tackles and nine interceptions for the Bengals.

Whitley Brow, Foothill

The junior was one of the best two-way players in the state, finishing with 1,692 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on offense and 15 interceptions on defense.

Jordan Ford, Shadow Ridge

The senior rewrote the state’s record books by rushing for 4,570 yards and 57 touchdowns and helped the Mustangs reach the Class 4A state championship game.

Christina Mayberry, Green Valley

The junior was a top offensive option for the Gators and posted 846 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. But she was even better on defense, leading the state with 157 tackles while adding 10 interceptions and four defensive touchdowns.

E’leseana Patterson, Cheyenne

The sophomore passed for 2,702 yards and 28 touchdowns and averaged more than 16 yards per carry while rushing for 1,721 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Class 3A state champion Desert Shields.

McKayla Rucks, Arbor View

The junior was a two-way standout for the Aggies, finishing with 1,292 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns to go with a state-best 19 interceptions.

Caitlin Shannon, Coronado

The junior passed for 4,003 yards, 73 touchdowns and six interceptions, and ran for 1,001 yards and 16 touchdowns while leading the Cougars to a perfect record and the Class 4A state championship.

Sam Silva, Cimarron-Memorial

The junior finished with 2,004 receiving yards and 40 touchdowns for the Spartans — both tops in the state.

Katie Zuniga, Virgin Valley

The senior helped the Bulldogs reach the Class 3A state championship game by rushing for 1,558 yards and 42 touchdowns.

Second Team

Mya Bethea, Cimarron-Memorial

The sophomore posted 1,318 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, and teamed with Silva to form one of the most formidable receiving corps in the state.

Madison Cheney, Virgin Valley

The senior led the Bulldogs with 1,030 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, and posted 87 tackles and seven sacks.

Gabriela Corchado, Durango

The sophomore emerged as one of the state’s top playmakers for the Trailblazers, totaling 1,464 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.

Tiarra Del Rosario, Cimarron-Memorial

The junior and 2017 state player of the year had another strong campaign under center for the Spartans, throwing for a state-best 4,476 yards and 62 touchdowns this season.

Shydae Elam, Western

The freshman finished with 1,584 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

El’Heaven Hunt, Cheyenne

The senior was a top receiving target, finishing with 1,339 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns along with 16 interceptions on defense — all tops in Class 3A.

Brinkley McCoy, Las Vegas

The sophomore averaged 8.5 yards per carry en route to 1,165 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Izzy Madrid, Green Valley

The three-sport star senior capped her flag football career with 1,318 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns to go with 14 interceptions and five defensive scores.

Mikaela Nunez, Legacy

The junior was a two-way standout for the Longhorns, posting 1,094 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns along with nine interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

Cindylou Rasaing, Bonanza

The freshman has one of the most powerful arms in Southern Nevada, and she threw for 4,144 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Shawna Slater, Coronado

The senior led the Class 4A champion Cougars with 90 tackles and added a team-high 12 interceptions.

Coach of the Year

Rusty Andersen, Coronado

Andersen guided the Cougars to a 22-0 record and victory over Shadow Ridge in the Class 4A state championship game. Coronado won 21 of its 22 games by double figures.

Honorable Mention

Sydney Babakitis, Foothill

Charlene Beck, Bonanza

Jaden Brown, Durango

Taylor Burton, Coronado

Jazlyn Camacho, Green Valley

Leila Canete, Del Sol

Adriana Carillo, Tech

Theresa Caruso, Green Valley

Dayvian Diaz, Shadow Ridge

Shayne Dunn, Bonanza

Nikitia Eskelsen, Virgin Valley

Natalie Gennuso, Las Vegas

Cameron Gerek, Palo Verde

Jenifer Haberstock, Green Valley

Kaitlyn Horstdaniel, Las Vegas

Tiara Jimmison, Green Valley

Alicia Kestner, Bonanza

Niyah King, Foothill

Allyssa Larkin, Arbor View

Madisyn McArthur, Foothill

Taylor Ritayik, Tech

Rhedisa Sua, Tech

Alyssa Tygh, Palo Verde

Laura Valle, Bonanza

Kelsie Weber, Basic

