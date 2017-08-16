ad-fullscreen
Nevada Preps

American Legion champions return home on ‘Southern Nevada Blue Sox Day’

By Justin Emerson Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2017 - 1:03 pm
 

For fans wanting to greet Nevada’s latest national champion, they have the chance Wednesday.

The Southern Nevada Blue Sox, a baseball team comprised of Basic High School players and American Legion World Series champions, will land at McCarran International Airport at 2:45 p.m.

The Blue Sox will be greeted by Jim Gibson, the county commissioner that represents the southeast part of the Valley. Gibson will present the Blue Sox with the keys to the Las Vegas Strip and declare Wednesday “Southern Nevada Blue Sox” day throughout Clark County.

The Blue Sox won the championship Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Creighton Prep (Nebraska). They are the first Nevada team to win the national title since the Southern Nevada Titans (Bishop Gorman) in 2008.

Contact Justin Emerson at jemerson@reviewjournal.com or (702) 387-2944. Follow @J15Emerson on Twitter.

 

