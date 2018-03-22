Bishop Gorman, Palo Verde top 4A baseball, softball rankings

Bishop Gorman and Palo Verde are ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A baseball and softball rankings.

Palo Verde catcher Grace Chavez celebrates after Lauryn Barker scored a run during the third inning while playing against Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Class 4A baseball

School Record Previous 1. Bishop Gorman 6-0 2 2. Basic 6-1 1 3. Rancho 10-2 3 4. Desert Oasis 9-2 6 5. Centennial 7-2 4 6. Palo Verde 10-3 5 7. Coronado 4-1 7 8. Silverado 4-2-1 — 9. Shadow Ridge 6-2 8 10. Spring Valley 5-4 9

Class 4A softball

School Record Previous 1. Palo Verde 9-5 2 2. Shadow Ridge 6-3 1 3. Desert Oasis 12-1 4 4. Coronado 6-6 3 5. Centennial 7-6 5 6. Sierra Vista 4-1 6 7. Liberty 4-1 10 8. Rancho 10-4 — 9. Silverado 7-4 8 10. Durango 5-5 6

Class 3A baseball

School Record Previous 1. Chaparral 7-1 1 2. Tech 5-1 3 3. Virgin Valley 4-2-1 4 4. Desert Pines 5-3 — 5. Moapa Valley 6-2 —

Class 3A softball

School Record Previous 1. Boulder City 7-6 1 2. Chaparral 4-0 2 3. Moapa Valley 8-4 3 4. Pahrump Valley 5-3 4 5. Virgin Valley 7-5 5

