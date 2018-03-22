Bishop Gorman, Palo Verde top 4A baseball, softball rankings

Class 4A baseball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|6-0
|2
|2. Basic
|6-1
|1
|3. Rancho
|10-2
|3
|4. Desert Oasis
|9-2
|6
|5. Centennial
|7-2
|4
|6. Palo Verde
|10-3
|5
|7. Coronado
|4-1
|7
|8. Silverado
|4-2-1
|—
|9. Shadow Ridge
|6-2
|8
|10. Spring Valley
|5-4
|9
Class 4A softball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Palo Verde
|9-5
|2
|2. Shadow Ridge
|6-3
|1
|3. Desert Oasis
|12-1
|4
|4. Coronado
|6-6
|3
|5. Centennial
|7-6
|5
|6. Sierra Vista
|4-1
|6
|7. Liberty
|4-1
|10
|8. Rancho
|10-4
|—
|9. Silverado
|7-4
|8
|10. Durango
|5-5
|6
Class 3A baseball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Chaparral
|7-1
|1
|2. Tech
|5-1
|3
|3. Virgin Valley
|4-2-1
|4
|4. Desert Pines
|5-3
|—
|5. Moapa Valley
|6-2
|—
Class 3A softball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Boulder City
|7-6
|1
|2. Chaparral
|4-0
|2
|3. Moapa Valley
|8-4
|3
|4. Pahrump Valley
|5-3
|4
|5. Virgin Valley
|7-5
|5
Palo Verde takes over the top spot in softball, and Bishop Gorman takes the lead in baseball in this week’s rankings.