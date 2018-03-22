Nevada Preps

Bishop Gorman, Palo Verde top 4A baseball, softball rankings

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2018 - 5:16 pm
 
Updated March 21, 2018 - 5:17 pm

Class 4A baseball

School Record Previous
1. Bishop Gorman 6-0 2
2. Basic 6-1 1
3. Rancho 10-2 3
4. Desert Oasis 9-2 6
5. Centennial 7-2 4
6. Palo Verde 10-3 5
7. Coronado 4-1 7
8. Silverado 4-2-1
9. Shadow Ridge 6-2 8
10. Spring Valley 5-4 9

Class 4A softball

School Record Previous
1. Palo Verde 9-5 2
2. Shadow Ridge 6-3 1
3. Desert Oasis 12-1 4
4. Coronado 6-6 3
5. Centennial 7-6 5
6. Sierra Vista 4-1 6
7. Liberty 4-1 10
8. Rancho 10-4
9. Silverado 7-4 8
10. Durango 5-5 6

Class 3A baseball

School Record Previous
1. Chaparral 7-1 1
2. Tech 5-1 3
3. Virgin Valley 4-2-1 4
4. Desert Pines 5-3
5. Moapa Valley 6-2

Class 3A softball

School Record Previous
1. Boulder City 7-6 1
2. Chaparral 4-0 2
3. Moapa Valley 8-4 3
4. Pahrump Valley 5-3 4
5. Virgin Valley 7-5 5

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

