Cimarron falls to Spanish Springs after first-half knockdown

Cimarron-Memorial’s girls basketball team fell behind 18-3 early in the second quarter and couldn’t recover in its 54-45 loss to Spanish Springs in the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley on Thursday.

Spanish Springs' Lauryn Dressler (20), left, and Cimarron-Memorial's Amoura Whitney (33), right, eye a rebound during the first quarter of a basketball game during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Spanish Springs won 54-45. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Amoura Whitney (33) shoots the ball Spanish Springs' Jada Townsell (3) attempts to block her during the first quarter of a basketball game during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Spanish Springs won 54-45. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Yesenia Wesley-Nash (24) shoots the ball as she is guarded by Spanish Springs' Kiyla Wadsworth (22), Spanish Springs' Naelia Pinedo (11) and Spanish Springs' Kierra Johnson (32) during the third quarter of a basketball game during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Spanish Springs won 54-45. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Chynna Torrence (12) dribbles the ball past Spanish Springs' Naelia Pinedo (11) and Spanish Springs' Madlyn Winters (33) during the first quarter of a basketball game during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Spanish Springs won 54-45. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Amoura Whitney (33) shoots the ball Spanish Springs' Jada Townsell (3) attempts to block her during the first quarter of a basketball game during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Spanish Springs won 54-45. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Spanish Springs' Serena Sanchez (23) watches as Cimarron-Memorial's Amoura Whitney (33) helps pick up teammate Tasia Moore (34) during the first quarter of a basketball game during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Spanish Springs won 54-45. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Yesenia Wesley-Nash (24) dribbles the ball past Spanish Springs' Kierra Johnson (32) during the first quarter of a basketball game during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Spanish Springs won 54-45. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

From left to right: Cimarron-Memorial's Aaliyah Hanley (21), Cimarron-Memorial's Tasia Moore (34), Cimarron-Memorial's Yesenia Wesley-Nash (24), Spanish Springs' Kierra Johnson (32) and Cimarron-Memorial's Amoura Whitney (33) scramble during the second quarter of a basketball game during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Spanish Springs won 54-45. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Spanish Springs' Kierra Johnson (32) dribbles the ball as she is guarded by Cimarron-Memorial's Tasia Moore (34) during the second quarter of a basketball game during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Spanish Springs won 54-45. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Tasia Moore (34) holds onto the ball after hitting the ground during the second quarter of a basketball game against Spanish Springs during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Spanish Springs won 54-45. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Spanish Springs' Naelia Pinedo (11) dribbles the ball as she is guarded by Cimarron-Memorial's Elise Young (1) during the second quarter of a basketball game during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Spanish Springs won 54-45. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Amoura Whitney (33) shoots the ball as she is guarded by Spanish Springs' Serena Sanchez (23) during the third quarter of a basketball game during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Spanish Springs won 54-45. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Amoura Whitney (33) passes the ball during the third quarter of a basketball game against Spanish Springs during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Spanish Springs won 54-45. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Yesenia Wesley-Nash (24) shoots the ball as she is guarded by Spanish Springs' Kiyla Wadsworth (22), Spanish Springs' Naelia Pinedo (11) and Spanish Springs' Kierra Johnson (32) during the third quarter of a basketball game during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Spanish Springs won 54-45. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Amoura Whitney (33) dribbles the ball as she is guarded by Spanish Springs' Naelia Pinedo (11) during the third quarter of a basketball game during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Spanish Springs won 54-45. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Amoura Whitney (33) jumps over Spanish Springs' Serena Sanchez (23) during the third quarter of a basketball game during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Spanish Springs won 54-45. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Mary-Jane Williams-Law (11) watches as Spanish Springs' Naelia Pinedo (11) leaps for a loose ball during the fourth quarter of a basketball game during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Spanish Springs won 54-45. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Tasia Moore (34), left, holds onto the ball as Spanish Springs' Megan Gower (5) tries to take it during the fourth quarter of a basketball game during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Spanish Springs won 54-45. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Cimarron-Memorial head coach Malcolm Griffin reacts during the fourth quarter of a basketball game against Spanish Springs during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Spanish Springs won 54-45. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Spanish Springs head coach Arturo Cardenas, left, watches the fourth quarter of a basketball game against Cimarron-Memorial during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Spanish Springs won 54-45. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Malcolm Griffin compared Cimarron-Memorial’s girls basketball game Thursday afternoon to a hard-fought boxing match.

To his players’ detriment, the Spartans were the ones taking all the early blows.

And they couldn’t rebound from a first-half knockdown.

Cimarron-Memorial fell behind 18-3 early in the second quarter and couldn’t recover in its 54-45 loss to Spanish Springs in the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley.

“We didn’t start well — came out lackadaisical and couldn’t rebound from that,” Griffin, the Spartans coach, said. “Just came out flat.”

Griffin cited a lack of energy and poor execution.

Spanish Springs, one of the Northern Region’s top Class 4A teams, sped the Spartans up with its 2-2-1 full-court pressure and took a 14-3 lead after the first quarter.

But Cimarron (9-3) showed the resiliency that has made it one of Southern Nevada’s surprise teams this season — a grittiness that should result in a Northwest League playoff spot by season’s end.

On Thursday, the Spartans closed the second quarter on a 17-9 run to make it 27-20 at halftime. They pulled within 29-26 with 4:55 left in the third quarter — the closest they‘d get — after Elise Young’s steal led to an easy bucket in transition for teammate Amoura Whitney.

“We’ve got a resilient bunch,” Griffin said. “It’s been like that a lot this year. Almost all of our games. … But we’ve got to set the tone and be the (team) that punches in the face, not the (team) who’s got to get up from the knockdown. We’ve got to be the attacker.”

For most of the first half, they were the victim.

But Griffin was proud his team competed throughout. Cimarron went on a 7-1 run to end the game by forcing four turnovers in the last two minutes.

“(Winning) is unfamiliar to our program,” said Griffin, whose team missed the playoffs last year. “Lot of these kids have been in the program for a while now, and my seniors haven’t had a winning season. I think they’re getting to the point where they’re hating to lose more than they like winning. … We’ve just got to keep trying to wake people up.”

Kierra Johnson led Spanish Springs with 15 points. Serena Sanchez had 13 points, and Lauryn Dressler scored 10 for the Cougars.

Contact reporter Ashton Ferguson at aferguson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0430. Follow @af_ferguson on Twitter.