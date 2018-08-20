Faith Lutheran’s David Heckard picks Arizona State

Faith Lutheran defensive end David Heckard committed to play at Arizona State on Sunday.

(Thinkstock)

Faith Lutheran defensive end David Heckard committed to play at Arizona State on Sunday.

Crusaders coach Vernon Fox confirmed Heckard’s commitment, and said he felt the Sun Devils would be a good fit.

“We’re proud of the progress he’s made from last year,” Fox said. “I feel like he’s growing as a player and a young man. I’m happy with the decision he’s made because it’s the decision that he and his family feel is best for him.”

Oral commitments are nonbinding. Heckard can sign a letter of intent in the early signing period, which begins Dec. 19.

Fox said he was comfortable with a few other schools that were recruiting Heckard, including UNLV. He said all of those programs had something in common.

“They have coaches that have his best interests in mind,” Fox said.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 235-pound Heckard had 33 tackles last season for the Crusaders. He also had scholarship offers from Fresno State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah and Portland State.

“He has a high ceiling that he hasn’t reached yet,” Fox said. “He’ll be a good player, but I’m more concerned about him being a good man.”

Contact prep sports editor Damon Seiters at dseiters@reviewjournal.comor 702-380-4587. Follow @DamonSeiters on Twitter.