Local prep standouts make their college commitments

Bishop Gorman senior wing Jamal Bey made a pit stop at nemesis Clark High School on Wednesday morning before signing his national letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Washington.
“I’ve been playing with him almost my whole life,” Bey said, motioning toward Chargers senior guard Trey Woodbury. “I just wanted to show support.”
Rivals on the court. Best friends off of it.
All rivalries were cast aside Wednesday, the first day of the early fall signing period in which prospects can sign financial-aid agreements with Division I and Division-II universities. Bey, Woodbury and Clark senior guard Greg Foster Jr. — the top three senior players in town — solidified commitments to their respective schools.
Woodbury is headed to UNLV and Foster will play for national runner-up Gonzaga. The two Chargers players were honored in a brief ceremony at Clark, and Bey returned to Gorman to sign in the afternoon with Woodbury in attendance.
“That’s my brother,” Woodbury said of Bey. “The fact that he made it means a lot to me.”
Woodbury committed to UNLV in July and was the first top senior to announce a decision. Bey followed suit in September, and Foster informed Bulldogs coach Mark Few of his commitment late Tuesday night.
Foster’s father, Greg Sr. is an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks, and surprised his son by attending the ceremony roughly 15 hours after their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. All three signees took pictures with their families, coaches and teammates.
“It’s satisfying, man. That’s the goal with a program like this,” Chargers coach Chad Beeten said. “We want to obviously win games and win championships, but we want to produce guys that go onto the college level and hopefully realize their dreams beyond that.”
Clark’s Division-I caliber underclassmen Jalen Hill, Ian Alexander and Frankie Collins were all in attendance. Beeten said watching their teammates sign letters of intent is a prime learning experience.
“It gives them, kind of the in to their goals and their dreams and their aspirations,” he said. “They know that these guys have done it for a long time and they know how to do it as a team.”
With signing day out of the way, the Chargers can refocus on basketball and the upcoming season, which begins with practice on Saturday.
Clark and Gorman are stocked with talent and figure to be the top two teams in the state. The Gaels beat the Chargers in the 2017 Class 4A state championship game, but Clark scored a victory in the preseason Halloween Hoops tournament at Coronado on Oct. 29.
BASEBALL
Name, college, school
Trevor Doyle, Cimarron-Memorial, Sacramento State
Dax Fellows, Silverado, College of Southern Nevada
Jacob Godman, Palo Verde, UNLV
Jaret Godman, Palo Verde, Loyola Marymount
Boston Mabeus, Coronado, Brigham Young
Jake McLean, Coronado, UNLV
Duke Pahukoa, Durango, UNLV
Austin Pfeifer, Arbor View, UNLV
Christian Rivero, Basic, College of Southern Nevada
Cole Schaefer, Desert Oasis, College of Southern Nevada
Austin Wells, Bishop Gorman, Arizona
Beach Volleyball
Emily Anderson, Las Vegas Academy, Arizona State
Boys Basketball
Jamal Bey, Bishop Gorman, Washington
Maka Ellis, Sierra Vista, Columbia
Greg Foster, Clark, Gonzaga
Jacob Heese, Desert Oasis, South Carolina Upstate
Trey Woodbury, Clark, UNLV
Girls Basketball
Essence Booker, Spring Valley, Nevada
Rae Burrell, Liberty, Tennessee
Dre’una Edwards, Liberty, Utah
Justice Ethridge, Centennial, UNLV
Dajaah Lightfoot, Desert Oasis, Tennessee State
Girls Golf
Gabby DeNunzio, Coronado, Weber State
Annick Haczkiewic, Palo Verde, BYU
Veronica Joels, The Meadows, UNLV
Lani Potter, Boulder City, South Dakota State
Sydney Smith, Faith Lutheran, Colorado State
Girls Gymnastics
Shylen Murakami, Cimarron-Memorial, Southern Utah
Softball
Kylie Becker, Foothill, Montana
Gianna Carosone, Rancho, Michigan
Cali Christopher, Liberty Towson (Md.)
Lileya Kebos, Arbor View, Southwest Minnesota State
Tatum Spangler, Coronado, Kentucky
Kiana Tate, Centennial, Seton Hall
Adriana Thomason, Arbor View, Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
Mia Voges, Shadow Ridge, Louisiana Tech
Makall Whetten, Palo Verde, Southern Utah
Girls Swimming
Astrid Villeda, Rancho, Northern Arizona
Girls Volleyball
Madyson Lousignont, Shadow Ridge, Limestone College (S.C.)
Whittnee Nihipali, Shadow Ridge, Arizona
Alexandra Payan, Cimarron-Memorial, Limestone College (S.C.)
Maggie Roe, Boulder City, Western New Mexico University