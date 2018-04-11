Nevada Preps

Rancho new No. 1 in RJ baseball rankings

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2018 - 4:42 pm
 
Updated April 11, 2018 - 4:50 pm

Class 4A Baseball

School Record Previous
1. Rancho 17-3 3
2. Desert Oasis 20-3 4
3. Bishop Gorman 15-3 1
4. Basic 18-3 2
5. Palo Verde 17-5 6
6. Centennial 15-5 5
7. Cimarron-Memorial 13-7 9
8. Coronado 11-6 7
9. Spring Valley 14-5 8
10. Foothill 11-6 10

Class 4A Softball

School Record Previous
1. Palo Verde 18-7 1
2. Shadow Ridge 14-7 2
3. Centennial 18-8 3
4. Sierra Vista 16-7 4
5. Coronado 11-8 5
6. Desert Oasis 16-5 7
7. Basic 12-7 6
8. Durango 14-8-1
9. Rancho 12-10 10
10. Liberty 7-5 8

Class 3A Baseball

School Record Previous
1. Chaparral 17-1 1
2. Desert Pines 12-6 2
3. Moapa Valley 11-7 4
4. Boulder City 10-9-1
5. Tech 11-5 3

Class 3A Softball

School Record Previous
1. Chaparral 8-1 2
2. Moapa Valley 13-5 3
3. Boulder City 12-7 1
4. Pahrump Valley 11-7 4
5. Virgin Valley 9-8 5

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

