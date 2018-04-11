Rancho new No. 1 in RJ baseball rankings

Class 4A Baseball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Rancho
|17-3
|3
|2. Desert Oasis
|20-3
|4
|3. Bishop Gorman
|15-3
|1
|4. Basic
|18-3
|2
|5. Palo Verde
|17-5
|6
|6. Centennial
|15-5
|5
|7. Cimarron-Memorial
|13-7
|9
|8. Coronado
|11-6
|7
|9. Spring Valley
|14-5
|8
|10. Foothill
|11-6
|10
Class 4A Softball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Palo Verde
|18-7
|1
|2. Shadow Ridge
|14-7
|2
|3. Centennial
|18-8
|3
|4. Sierra Vista
|16-7
|4
|5. Coronado
|11-8
|5
|6. Desert Oasis
|16-5
|7
|7. Basic
|12-7
|6
|8. Durango
|14-8-1
|—
|9. Rancho
|12-10
|10
|10. Liberty
|7-5
|8
Class 3A Baseball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Chaparral
|17-1
|1
|2. Desert Pines
|12-6
|2
|3. Moapa Valley
|11-7
|4
|4. Boulder City
|10-9-1
|—
|5. Tech
|11-5
|3
Class 3A Softball
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Chaparral
|8-1
|2
|2. Moapa Valley
|13-5
|3
|3. Boulder City
|12-7
|1
|4. Pahrump Valley
|11-7
|4
|5. Virgin Valley
|9-8
|5
