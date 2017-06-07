Novak Djokovic ousted at French Open by Dominic Thiem

Serbia's Novak Djokovic wipes his face as he plays Austria's Dominic Thiem during their quarterfinal match the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in Paris. Djokovic lost, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-0. (Christophe Ena/AP)

PARIS — Novak Djokovic is out of the French Open.

The defending champion from Serbia lost on Wednesday to sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

Thiem will next face Rafael Nadal in the semifinals. The 23-year-old Austrian beat Nadal last month in Rome in the Spaniard’s only loss on clay this season.

The second-seeded Djokovic, who was being coached by Las Vegan Andre Agassi, had two set points in the opener but couldn’t convert either. Thiem took over after that, winning the third set in only 20 minutes.

This was a rematch of a semifinal between the two men a year ago at Roland Garros, a match Djokovic won in straight sets on his way to completing a career Grand Slam.

Rafael Nadal advanced to the semifinals for the 10th time when Pablo Carreno Busta retired from their match because of injury.

The fourth-seeded Nadal, a nine-time champion at Roland Garros, was leading 6-2, 2-0 when Carreno Busta stopped. It was not immediately clear what was wrong with Carreno Busta.

The 20th-seeded Carreno Busta had taken a medical timeout after the opening set.