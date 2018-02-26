Olympics

Closing ceremony marks end of Pyeongchang Olympics — PHOTOS

The Associated Press
February 26, 2018 - 11:05 am
 

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — After 16 days of sliding, skating, jumping and sweeping, the Pyeongchang Games have come to a close with one last party.

The Winter Olympics concluded Sunday night with a bash at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, a final hurrah for the venue before it’s demolished. Among the participants were Olympic Athletes from Russia, who lost an appeal earlier in the day to march under the Russian flag following a massive doping scandal. The show also included a rocking guitar solo, roller skating panda bears and performances from K-pop super group EXO and singer CL.

