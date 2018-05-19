Pahranagat Valley wins sixth consecutive state softball title

Pahranagat Valley rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Wells 10-9 in the Class 1A softball championship game Saturday at North Valleys High School.

Pahranagat Valley's softball team celebrates winning the Class 1A state softball championship with a 10-9 victory against Wells on May 19, 2018 at North Valleys High School in Reno. Justin Emerson/Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Pahranagat Valley's softball team celebrates winning the Class 1A state softball championship with a 10-9 victory against Wells on May 19, 2018 at North Valleys High School in Reno. Justin Emerson/Las Vegas Review-Journal.

RENO — Southern Nevada turned to one of its most decorated softball programs to avoid a shutout.

With the Southern Nevada representatives from Classes 4A, 3A and 2A having been eliminated, it was up to Pahranagat Valley to bring back a title. And the Panthers were up to the challenge, claiming a 10-9 walk-off win over Wells in the Class 1A championship game Saturday at North Valleys High School.

Southern Nevada has not failed to produce a state champion since 2006. It was Pahranagat Valley’s sixth straight title and eighth overall.

The Panthers (22-6) scored five in the first, but trailed 9-7 entering the bottom of the seventh. They rallied for three runs, with a throwing error by Wells (22-4) allowing the winning run to score.

Spanish Springs defeated Douglas 6-2 to win the Class 4A title. Spanish Springs beat local team Shadow Ridge on Thursday, and Douglas beat Basic on Thursday and eliminated Shadow Ridge on Friday.

Churchill County won the Class 3A title with a 3-2 victory over Lowry. Both schools beat Boulder City and Pahrump Valley, and Lowry eliminated both Southern Region teams Friday.

In Class 2A, White Pine beat Pershing County 9-4 in the title game. Pershing County booted Needles in a nine-inning game Friday, and Needles eliminated Laughlin on Friday. Indian Springs lost to Wells in an elimination game Friday.