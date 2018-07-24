Eagles’ Kelce to play saxophone with Philadelphia Orchestra

Eagles center Jason Kelce will play baritone saxophone with the orchestra Tuesday to benefit the team’s autism challenge.

In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce speaks at the conclusion of the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

This is a 2018 file photo showing Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Orchestra has acquired a Super Bowl champion.

In the offseason, Kelce played with the Avalon String Band during a Mummers parade to celebrate Mardi Gras. Mummers are costumed bands most known for their lavish New Year’s Day performances in Philadelphia.

The group provided Kelce with the Mummers outfit he wore in the championship parade honoring the Eagles for their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

Kelce has played sax since high school.